Thursday, December 8, 2022
Iran conducts first protest-related execution

by Merry
The person was convicted of wounding a security guard with a long knife, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran says it has executed the first prisoner known to have been convicted of an alleged crime stemming from ongoing nationwide protests.

The person has been convicted of wounding a security guard with a long knife and closing off a street in Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Thursday.

Tasnim added that the Supreme Court had rejected the defendant’s appeal and justified the sentence saying the defendant’s actions represented a “crime of waging war against God”.

More to follow.

