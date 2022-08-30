Iran closes borders with Iraq over unrest following Sadr resignation

Fighting between rival Iraqi forces raged for a second day on Tuesday as the death toll from the violence caused by the dismissal of Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr from politics rose to 23, according to medical sources. The violence prompted Iran to close its air and land borders with Iraq just as millions of Iranians were preparing for an annual pilgrimage to Shia sites.

Tensions in Iraq have escalated during a political crisis that left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months, and escalated sharply after Sadr’s supporters stormed the government palace on Monday after the Shia cleric announced he was stepping down from politics.

The violence threw Sadr’s supporters against rival Shia factions backed by neighboring Iran.

At night, shelling targeted the high-security Green Zone that houses government offices and diplomatic missions, amid angry protests after Sadr’s surprise announcement. Footage posted to social media on Tuesday morning showed militia members firing their weapons into the Green Zone as unrest mounted.

Witnesses said Sadr loyalists and supporters of a rival Shia bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, exchanged fire.

A security source told AFP that Sadr’s supporters opened fire on the Green Zone from outside, leaving security forces inside “unresponsive”.

After a lull from the violence late Monday, new clashes erupted Tuesday morning between Sadr’s supporters and the army and men of the Hashed al-Shaabi, former Tehran-backed paramilitaries integrated into the Iraqi armed forces.

Doctors on Tuesday updated the toll of Sadr supporters dead to 23, with some 380 others injured – some with gunshot wounds and others who had inhaled tear gas.

The chatter of automatic rifle fire and heavier explosions from rocket-propelled grenades could be heard from the Green Zone, reporters and witnesses in the area said.

Survival of state ‘at stake’

The UN in Iraq has warned of “an extremely dangerous escalation” and is calling on all parties “to refrain from any action that could lead to an unstoppable series of events”.

“The very survival of the state is at stake,” the UN warned.

The US also urged calm amid the “disturbing” reports, while France “called on the parties to exercise extreme restraint”.

Iraqi Interim Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said “security or armed forces or gunmen” were prohibited from firing at protesters.

The country’s military announced a nationwide curfew on Monday and Kadhimi suspended cabinet sessions in response to the violence.

Iran closes border with Iraq

Iran closed its land borders to Iraq and Iranian flights to the country stopped on Tuesday as violence escalated, with no solution in sight to Iraq’s political crisis.

The Iraqi government has been at a standstill since Sadr’s party won most of its seats in October’s parliamentary elections, but not enough to secure a majority government.

His refusal to negotiate with its Iranian-backed Shia rivals and the subsequent termination of talks has catapulted the country into political uncertainty and volatility amid an intensification of intra-Shia squabbles.

To further his political interests, Sadr has wrapped his rhetoric in a nationalist and reform agenda that has resonated strongly among his broad constituency. They are calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections without the participation of Iran-backed Shia groups, which they believe are responsible for the status quo.

Sadr’s latest announcement came as millions of Iranians prepared to visit Iraq for the annual pilgrimage to Shia sites.

Kuwait, meanwhile, has urged its citizens in neighboring Iraq to leave the country. The state-run KUNA news agency also encouraged those hoping to go to Iraq to postpone their plans due to the eruption of violent street fighting between rival Shia groups in the country.

The tiny Arab sheikhdom of Kuwait shares a 254-kilometre-long border with Iraq.

Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates canceled flights to Baghdad on Tuesday amid ongoing unrest in Iraq. The airline said it was “closely monitoring the situation”.

It did not say whether flights would resume before Wednesday.

