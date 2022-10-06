Iran airs video with 2 French citizens accused of spying

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran released a video on Thursday showing two detained French citizens accused of spying amid ongoing protests in the country that Tehran has tried to describe as a foreign conspiracy rather than local anger at the death of a 22-year-old detained by the country’s vice squad.

The video released by the state news agency IRNA showed two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacque Paris, who are union members associated with the French National Federation of Education, Culture and Vocational Training.

Iran, which has used long-detained Westerners as bargaining chips in negotiations, has previously provided no public evidence to support the spying allegations.

The clips also resembled other videos of Tehran forcing prisoners to make. in 2020, one report suggested authorities had aired at least 355 forced confessions in the past decade.

In the clips, Kohler wears a headscarf and reportedly describes himself as an “intelligence and operations agent of the French Foreign Security Service.” Paris reportedly says: “Our targets in the French foreign security service are putting pressure on the Iranian government.”

The clips are part of what is being described as an upcoming documentary to be broadcast on Iranian state television that will accuse them of bringing cash into the country to cause discord.

France did not immediately respond to the release of the video clips. In May, however, the French government demanded their release and condemned “these baseless arrests”.

Their visit to Iran coincides with months of teacher protests for higher wages in the country.

Meanwhile, Iran has been rocked by weeks of protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being detained by the country’s vice squad.

