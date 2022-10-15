Iran activists call for further mass protests as Biden expresses support

Iranian activists called for new nationwide protests against the death of Mahsa Amini on Saturday, as US President Joe Biden expressed his support for “the brave women of Iran”.

The outcry over the 22-year-old’s death on September 16, three days after she was arrested by Iran’s notorious vice squad, has sparked the largest wave of street protests and violence in the country in years.

Young women stood on the front lines of the protests, chanting anti-government slogans, taking off their headscarves and taking to the streets with security forces.

Despite blocked access to internet services and platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp, activists put out an online call on Saturday for a large turnout for protests under the slogan “The beginning of the end!”

They have called on people across Iran to appear in places where security forces are not present and chant “Death to the dictator” – a reference to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“We have to be present in the squares because the best VPN these days is the street,” they stated, referring to virtual private networks used to bypass internet restrictions.

‘Brave women of Iran’

The protesters received support from the US president, who said he was “stunned” by the mass demonstrations, now in their fifth week.

“I want you to know that we stand behind the citizens, the brave women of Iran,” Biden said late Friday.

“I was amazed what it has awakened in Iran. It has awakened something that I don’t think will calm down for a long time,” he said.

“Women around the world are persecuted in different ways, but they should be able to wear what they want to wear in God’s name,” Biden said.

Iran “must end violence against its own citizens simply by exercising their fundamental rights,” he added.

At least 108 people have been killed in the Amini protests, and at least 93 others have been killed in separate clashes in Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group.

The unrest continues despite what Amnesty International called “relentless brutal repression”, including a “comprehensive attack on child protesters” – which resulted in the deaths of at least 23 minors.

international condemnation

The bloody crackdown has led to international condemnations and new sanctions against Iran from Britain, Canada and the United States.

Iran’s supreme leader has accused the country’s enemies, including the United States and Israel, of fomenting the “riots”.

On Friday, Khamenei’s government condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for comments expressing solidarity with the protests sparked after Amini’s death.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Macron’s comments served to encourage “violent people and lawbreakers”.

He said it was “surprising” that France condemned Iran’s security forces for dealing with “violent people and rioters” when it threatened to use violence in response to “oil and gas sector labor strikes” domestically.

“This is obvious hypocrisy,” he said.

Counter-demonstration

In response to the call for new protests, one of Iran’s main revolutionary bodies, the Islamic Development Coordination Council, has called on people to join a counter-demonstration after Saturday night prayers to “express their revolutionary anger against incitement and rioters.” express”.

This week also called for “retired people” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to gather on Saturday, given the “current sensitive situation,” said a journalist from Shargh newspaper.

The security forces have carried out a campaign of mass arrests that has resulted in young activists, journalists, students and even minors.

Schoolchildren have been arrested in classrooms and ended up in “psychological centers,” Education Minister Yousef Nouri said this week, quoted by Shargh.

In a rare show of responsibility, Tehran’s police said on Friday it would investigate an officer’s conduct following allegations of harassment during the arrest of a woman protesting Amini’s death.

It came after a video showed a male officer appearing to grope the woman from behind as she arrested her before she was finally allowed to leave.

Some voices of support for the protesters have come from within the country.

In an open letter published on its front page on Thursday, the reformist newspaper Etemad called on Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, to stop making arrests under “pretexts that are sometimes false”.

The Iranian authorities have organized their own gatherings where women dressed in black chadors – garments that cover their heads and bodies – attended.

An attempt to show that they had unraveled the support of famous women overnight after a photomontage of dozens wearing the hijab disappeared within 24 hours of the erection of a billboard in Tehran, as some personalities who were known to be against the headscarf.

