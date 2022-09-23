Iran 1-0 Uruguay: England’s World Cup foes send a stern warning by defeating star-studded Uruguay

Iran, England’s first World Cup group stage opponents, showed Gareth Southgate’s men face a tough challenge 58 days from now when they beat a strong Uruguay side.

Center forward Mehdi Taremi, a consistent threat for several years at Porto, scored the winner after a slick pass typical of the Iranian’s technical prowess.

Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos, who has had no Premier League game time this season, also stood out.

He had flicked a ball over Martin Cáceres to race away down the right and produced a deft return pass from which left-sided forward Mehdi Torabi should have scored before beginning the move that brought the goal.

Sadegh Moharramim, the right-back who excelled for Dinamo Zagreb in locking down England international Raheem Sterling in the 1-0 Champions League win over Chelsea last month, linked up well with Feyenoord’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh down the right. This was the flank where Iran posed a threat.

Returning manager Carlos Quieiroz also appears to have restored the defensive prowess that made the Iranians difficult to carry at the World Cup.

Hossein Kanaani was a big influence, combining with Moharramim to clear a Darwin Nunez chance and going nose-to-nose with Suarez after a scramble.

Uruguay should have scored. Suarez, who is back playing club football in Uruguay with Nacional, doesn’t bring the physical threat of old, but he created a chance which he put narrowly wide and blasted another over the bar. An early Nunez 20-yard effort was overturned in a match played behind closed doors at the request of the Iranian Football Federation.

After the United States performed horribly in a 2-0 defeat to Japan in Düsseldorf yesterday, Iran ended the night with renewed confidence that they can qualify from England and Wales’ group. That is certainly the expectation at home.