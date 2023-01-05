Ipswich Police launch a CCTV after a four-year-old’s Christmas money is stolen from Smyth’s Toys

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after a four-year-old’s Christmas money was stolen from a toy store.

Dougie Wilson had been visiting Smyth’s Toys in Anglia Retail Park with his mother on Tuesday 27 December to spend his £60 when he dropped the money and it was taken from him.

It is believed that the £60 was collected by an unknown man, who left the shop without handing it in.

Suffolk Constabulary posted their CCTV call, sharing footage of a man wearing dark clothing who they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged theft.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with the alleged theft of a four-year-old’s Christmas money from a toy store

Dougie Wilson had been visiting Smyth’s Toys in Anglia Retail Park with his mother on Tuesday 27 December to spend his £60 when he dropped the money and it was taken from him

Dougie had received the money over the Christmas period and planned to spend it on new toys in the store.

Police have now released a photo of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

In the image shared by police, the man in question is wearing a dark hat, black coat and black shoes, and light-colored pants.

Anyone with any information is advised to contact the Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference number 37/81201/22.