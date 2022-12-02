IPL will likely introduce tactical substitutions for the 2023 season

Tactical replacements could appear in IPL 2023, with the BCCI looking to introduce the concept it first trialled at the domestic T20s of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October-November.

“Note also that from season IPL 2023 a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL where one substitute player per team can participate more actively in an IPL match,” the BCCI said in a statement. note sent to the IPL franchises on Thursday. “The regulations pertaining to this will be issued shortly.”

It is unknown if the planned tactical substitution system for the IPL would be similar to the Impact Player rule in place during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. If so, it gives teams a lot of tactical flexibility.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, teams named four substitutes in their team sheet at the coin toss, and were allowed to use one of them as their Impact Player. The Impact Player could replace any member of the starting XI at any time before the end of the 14th over of either inning and was allowed to bat and bowl his entire allotted overs.

The tactical scope of the system was huge, with no real restriction on the role played by the substitute. The Impact Player could replace a batter who had already been ejected, and still get to bat – as long as the team used 11 total batters. Or he could replace a bowler who had already sent down a few overs, and still bowl his full four-over quota.

The Impact Player rule offers more tactical options than other substitution systems that have been used in other major tournaments.

In the Supersub system in place in ODIs in 2005 and 2006, the substitute’s role coincided with that of the player he replaced, meaning he could not bat if the original player had already been dismissed, and only the remaining overs the player was able to bowl. replaced by the player’s quota.