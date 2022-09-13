iPhone users say Apple’s new iOS 16 update is RUINING their battery life

After months of anticipation, Apple finally rolled out its iOS 16 update for iPhones this week.

The update includes several exciting features, including a redesigned lock screen and the ability to unsend messages.

While many iPhone users have already eagerly downloaded the update, several have reported iOS 16 affecting their battery life.

iOS 16: KEY FEATURES – Personalized lock screen – Ability to edit and delete messages in the Messages app – Schedule emails – Live text updated with video – Apple Pay Later – Next generation CarPlay

Many frustrated iPhone users have taken to Twitter this week to discuss the issue.

One user tweeted: “Experience a huge amount of battery drain on the official iOS 16 release. My battery drained 10% within an hour without even touching it.’

Another added, “DO NOT update to ios 16 unless you want your battery to go from 100 to 90 in 30 minutes.”

And one guy said, ‘Is anyone else having battery issues after updating to ios 16?

My battery drains faster than usual, even with minimal browsing. This sucks.’

Fortunately, the battery problems are unlikely to be permanent, according to ZDNet.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, a researcher at ZDNet, explains: “When you install a new operating system on an iPhone, a lot happens in the background, from indexing to recalibrating the battery, and this can take hours or even days. .

“Not only does this consume power, but the battery recalibration can give the impression that the battery is draining faster when in reality it isn’t.

“Add to that the double factor of many app updates that occur after a new release, combined with many new features that may be more taxing on an older device.”

If you’re concerned about your iPhone’s battery and it’s been a few days since you updated to iOS 16, Mr. Kingsley-Hughes recommends checking your battery status.

He added: “If you go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and the message is that it’s good for peak performance, then it’s just normal business or a bug.”

Here’s a look at all the major features of iOS 16.

Personalized lock screen

The biggest update with iOS 16 is the lockscreen, which can now be personalized.

Users can choose whether to display their favorite photos, customize font styles, and display a set of widgets in the lockscreen.

For example, if you regularly check the weather, you can choose to have a weather widget on your iPhone’s lockscreen permanently.

“The lock screen is more personal, beautiful and helpful than ever with a multi-layered effect that artfully places subjects of photos ahead of time, and newly designed widgets that provide information at a glance,” Apple explains.

For Lock Screen inspiration, the wallpaper gallery offers a variety of options, including Apple Collections, a Weather background to see live weather conditions as they change during the day, an Astronomy background for views of the Earth, Moon, and the solar system, and much more.’

Messages

If you’re always making typos, you’d love to hear about a range of useful new tools coming to the Messages app.

“You can now edit a message you just sent or undo a recent message altogether,” Apple explains.

“And you can mark a message as unread if you can’t reply at the time and want to get back to it later.”

Undo a message in iOS 16 1. In the Messages app, open the chat with the sent message you don’t want to send anymore 2. Long press the sent message you want to correct 3. Tap Unsend in the popover menu 4. The message disappears and is replaced by the text ‘You did not send a message’

photos

Apple has introduced a new iCloud Shared Photo Library, described as the “best way to share photos with your family.”

Users can choose what to include in their shared library based on a start date or the people in the photos.

Once the shared library is set up, you can share photos directly from Camera, choose to automatically share when other members of the shared library are nearby, and get smart suggestions for adding photos to the shared library in For You Apple explains.

Mail

The search function in Mail has been improved to provide more accurate and complete results.

And as with Messages, users can now undo emails.

“Simply send an email you just sent, schedule messages to send whenever you want, and get reminders to reply to or come back to a message later,” Apple said.

live text

Live Text has been updated and is now available for video and offers quick actions.

“Live Text becomes more powerful with the ability to recognize text in video and quickly convert currency, translate text and more,” Apple said.

For example, if you were on vacation in France and wanted to quickly find out how much a tub of grapes costs in your local currency, you could snap a picture of the price tag and your iPhone would instantly convert the currency.

Cards

Apple Maps now lets you add multiple stops to your routes in advance.

Plan multiple stops along your route in advance or easily access past routes in Recent, Apple explains.

“Maps are also synced across all your devices, so you can look up directions on your Mac and see them on your iPhone when you’re ready to go.”

Health and fitness

Apple has added a new Medicines feature to the Health app.

“The new Medicines feature in the Health app helps you manage, track and understand the medicines you take,” it says.

Meanwhile, users can now take advantage of the Fitness app even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

“The Fitness app can help you track and reach your fitness goals, even if you don’t have an Apple Watch,” Apple added.

“Now if you use iPhone motion sensors, your steps, distance, and third-party workouts will give you an estimate of your calories to contribute to your daily exercise goal.”