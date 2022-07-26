iPhone users say Apple’s new iOS 15.6 update is RUINING their battery life

After months of anticipation, Apple finally rolled out its iOS 15.6 update for iPhones last week.

The update includes several major bug fixes, including a fix for an annoying issue where the Settings app kept showing that the device storage was full even when it was available.

While many iPhone users have already eagerly downloaded the update, several have reported iOS 15.6 affecting their battery life.

The new iOS 15.6 update fixes dozens of vulnerabilities, along with annoying bugs, such as one that incorrectly shows users that their storage space was full or how a tab in Safari returns to a previous page by itself.

Many frustrated iPhone users have taken to Twitter this week to discuss the issue.

One user tweeted, “Anyone else with AMAZING battery life on iOS 15.6?”

Another added, “I did a fresh install of iOS 15.6 on my 13 Pro two days ago, and so far this is the battery life I’m getting.

“I took it out of the charger at 6:30 this morning, it is now almost 15 hours later and I have 28% of the battery left.

“And today was a lighter day use than usual.”

And someone said, “I really love the iOS 15.6 iPhone update where my battery goes from 100% to 9% in an hour, when I would go all day for 1.5 years and still had 50% left.”

Researchers at iAppleBytes also conducted their own battery life tests on iOS 15.6 and found that the software reduced battery life on the vast majority of iPhone models.

Fortunately, the battery problems are unlikely to be permanent, according to ZDNet.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, a researcher at ZDNet, explains: ‘When you install a new operating system on an iPhone, a lot happens in the background, from indexing to recalibrating the battery, and this can take hours or even days. .

“Not only does this consume power, but the battery recalibration can give the impression that the battery is draining faster when in reality it isn’t.

“Add to that the double factor of many app updates that occur after a new release, combined with many new features that may be more taxing on an older device.”

If you’re concerned about your iPhone’s battery and it’s been a few days since you updated to iOS 15.6, Mr. Kingsley-Hughes recommends checking your battery status.

He added: “If you go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and the message is that it’s good for peak performance, then it’s just normal business or a bug.”

While the battery issues may put you off, Apple is urging iPhone users to download iOS 15.6 because it includes patches for 39 vulnerabilities that act as open windows for hackers to climb into your smartphone.

The patches target in-memory security vulnerabilities, some of which expose users to remote code execution attacks. While other vulnerabilities allow attackers to track devices, terminate Wi-Fi access, and access sensitive data in iCloud Photo Library.

You can download iOS or iPadOS 15.6 by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

In addition to patching vulnerabilities, the new iOS 15.6 fixes bugs in the system, such as a system incorrectly showing users that their storage space was full or how a tab in Safari returns to a previous page by itself.

There’s also an issue that makes braille devices slow or unresponsive when navigating text in email is also sorted, Apple claims.