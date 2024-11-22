iPhone users say Apple’s iOS 18.1.1 update is RUINING their battery life – here’s what to do if your device is affected

iPhone users who downloaded Apple’s latest iOS update have warned that it is “ruining” their battery life.

The tech giant released iOS 18.1.1 this week, which contains “important security fixes.”

While many users rushed to download the update, it seems that some regret their decision.

Moving on to X, one expressed: ‘WTF is wrong with the latest iOS update?! My phone turns off every 7 or 8 hours despite being fully charged!’

Another added: “iOS 18.1.1 battery drained 2x faster than 18.”

And one tweeted: “Even with iOS 18.1.1, the battery drain issue has not been fixed.”

Apple released iOS 18.1.1 this week and says it fixes two vulnerabilities that have already been “actively exploited” by hackers.

According to security experts, these bugs could be used to remotely compromise a user’s device and even gain access to their online accounts.

While security weaknesses have only been exploited on Macs so far, waiting too long could leave your iPhone vulnerable to being hacked.

After its release, several iPhone users quickly downloaded the update and noticed that their battery was draining.

‘Until yesterday I had between 17 and 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. How can I roll back 18.1.1? one user tweeted.

Another wrote: “On an iPhone SE2, the battery drains from 100% to 66% in 8.5 hours (with the screen locked).”

If you’ve noticed your battery dying, don’t panic: it’s actually normal for your battery to die after a power-hungry update.

Sometimes software changes can take hours or even days to finish, meaning your battery health can fluctuate in the meantime.

“On an iPhone SE2, the battery drains from 100% to 66% in 8.5 hours (with the screen locked),” one user tweeted.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 18.1.1 To download the update on your iPhone, simply head to Settings on your iPhone and scroll down to General. Tap Software Update and you’ll see the option to install iOS 18.1.1 now. The download should only take a few minutes to install. Alternatively, select ‘Update tonight’ to install the update when your phone charges overnight. You can also select ‘Automatic Updates’ and turn on the options to ensure you always get the latest software as soon as possible.

“Installing a new operating system on an iPhone triggers a lot of things in the background, from indexing to battery recalibration, and this can last for hours or even days,” ZDNet researcher Adrian Kingsley-Hughes previously explained. explained.

“Not only does this consume power, but recalibrating the battery can give the impression that the battery is draining more quickly when in fact it is not.”

However, if the problems last longer, it may be a good idea to check the maximum battery capacity of your phone.

An iPhone’s ability to hold a charge decreases as the battery chemically ages, which can result in fewer hours of use and worse performance between charges.

The maximum capacity is found in the Battery tab found within the Settings menu on the home page of an iPhone.

If the battery needs to be replaced, an “important battery message” will appear indicating that its condition has degraded significantly.

Users should also check if the Wi-Fi Assist setting is turned on, which keeps connected devices inert when the Wi-Fi connection is poor but can also drain the battery.

The update (pictured) provides “important security fixes” for two issues that Apple says have already been exploited by hackers.

Finally, Apple warns that users can take other steps to maximize battery life.

Keeping your device away from extreme temperatures above 35°C (95°F) is imperative to preserve battery life.

Certain phone cases should also be removed while charging a device if they generate excess heat, to prevent unexpected device shutdowns.

For those who have not been affected by the battery issues, iPhone users can download iOS 18.1.1 by going to Settings, clicking General, and then clicking Software Updates to follow the on-screen instructions.