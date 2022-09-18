iPhone hack: Tech whizz reveals how to draw perfect shapes on photographs and screenshots

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian tech has shared a little-known iPhone hack for annotating screenshots and photos.

In a viral TikTok videoRamal, from Brisbane, explains how to add perfectly neat shapes and symbols to images by simply holding your finger down for an extra second.

“Why didn’t anyone tell me about this?” said the 21-year-old in the clip that has racked up more than eight million views.

Scroll down for video

Tech enthusiast, Ramal, of Brisbane, has surprised millions online after sharing a little-known iPhone hack that allows users to draw perfect shapes on screenshots and photos

“You know when you take a screenshot on your iPhone and you try to highlight something there, but everything you highlight looks like complete doggy doo doo because you have the agility of a cucumber?” he asked.

“Well, apparently that’s completely avoidable.”

The tech enthusiast said iPhone users can add shapes to photos by following a rough outline and holding down your finger before waiting for the device to “automatically clean it up.”

‘You can even do the same with lines and arrows. Keep it pressed and all that, much neater,’ Ramal said.

The feature can be found in the editing tools when you take a screenshot, as well as the ‘mark-up’ option in existing photos.

Ramal said iPhone users can add shapes to photos by tracing a rough outline, but holding your finger for a moment before you’re done and the device with “auto-cleaning”

How to Draw Perfect Shapes on iPhone Screenshots Take a screenshot of the desired page on iPhone. To do this, press the power key and the volume up key.

Then tap the floating thumbnail of the screenshot.

By default, you can scribble on the screenshot with your preferred pen effect and color.

Now draw a rough circle and one you complete, keep tapping and holding at the point of completion.

You will see the rough circle turn into a perfect circle.

Similarly, you can draw arrows, rectangles, smileys and more and your iPhone will convert them into perfect shapes.

Don’t forget to draw the shape and once you’ve completed it, hold it down to automatically transform into the perfect version. Source: tech.hindusantimes.com

Thousands of Ramal’s 364,700 followers were impressed by the simple, ‘life-changing’ trick.

“Omg…I’ve had an iPhone for eight years and am still learning new tricks and hacks every day,” wrote one fan.

‘Just tried it, omg it works!’ another said and a third replied, ‘This just changed my life’.

“It also does all shapes…including hearts and stars…I didn’t know this,” added a fourth.

‘It won’t work if you take your finger off the drawing before you press it. Had to try again to get it right. Good tip,” another explained.