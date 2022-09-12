iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Size doesn’t matter but everything else does

Apple has made its annual updates to its all-conquering smartphone lineup, with the introduction of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices. So, what’s new about the 2022-2023 class? Here’s a guide to the key differences so you know if it’s worth going to Pro.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Design

It’s pretty much what you were for the standard iPhone 14, as the exterior design is nearly identical to the iPhone 13. The dimensions are nearly the same, although Apple has managed to save 2 grams in weight on the new model. This means you get dimensions of 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm, with a weight of 172g. The new model is also slightly thicker. You would expect most cases to fit, but Apple seems to have shifted the location of the side and volume buttons slightly, so you may run into issues using a case made for the iPhone 13 on an iPhone 14.

Height Width Depth Weight iPhone 14 5.78 inches (146.7mm) 2.82 inches (71.5mm) 0.31 inches (7.80mm) 6.07 ounces

(172 grams) iPhone 14 Plus 6.33 inches (160.8mm) 3.07 inches (78.1mm) 0.31 inches (7.80mm) 7.16 ounces (203 grams) iPhone 14 Pro 5.81 inches (147.5mm) 2.81 inches (71.5mm) 0.31 inches (7.85mm) 7.27 ounces

(206 grams) iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.33 inches (160.7mm) 3.05in (77.6mm) 0.31 inches (7.85mm) 8.47 ounces (240 grams)

iPhone 14 Apple

The iPhone 14 retains the squared bezels we’ve seen on the previous two generations, with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front, replete with the infamous notch. The panel features a ceramic shield cover to protect it, while the chassis is made from aerospace-grade aluminum.

The dual camera system on the back has the same diagonal placement as the iPhone 13, and the glass back panel allows wireless charging from MagSafe or Qi-compatible chargers. Both phones have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring that even a quick dip won’t stop the iPhone. Basically, if you’ve been holding an iPhone 13, you’ve pretty much been holding an iPhone 14, at least in terms of aesthetics.

It’s a similar story with the iPhone 14 Pro, which again retains much of the design language of its predecessor. It’s a tiny bit bigger, narrower and thicker and heavier, but not so much that you’d notice.

iPhone 14 Pro Apple

There are 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displays (although the Pro has additional features that we discuss below), Ceramic Shield, IP68 rating, but the Pro chassis is made from a superior surgical stainless steel as opposed to the aluminum on the standard model, which adds some extra weight.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Display

As mentioned above, both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro come with 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, although the Pros models get the more power-efficient and controllable LTPO versions. This year, however, there are some other big differences. As with the iPhone 13 models, ProMotion is only available on the Pro models – it allows variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz. The standard models always run at 60Hz. Apple has also introduced an Always-On display with the iPhone 14 Pro, so you can see incoming notifications, the time, and other widgets without waking the phone.

Perhaps the biggest change is with the “notch”. On the iPhone 14 you have the standard black block with cameras and sensors that has been a feature of iPhones for years, but the iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with the new Dynamic Island. This, as the name suggests, detaches the notch from the edge of the screen and creates a pill-shaped island at the top of the screen. Apple has added a clever design to this so that the shape changes to accommodate various notifications, quick controls for apps running in the background, or simply included in system messages, while disguising the fact that the camera cutouts are there. even be.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Size doesn't matter but everything else does 9 Apple

Obviously the island will still be visible when watching movies or other video content on the iPhone 14 Pro, but for all other cases it now becomes a feature rather than an ugly burden.

As for brightness, the iPhone 14 hits 800 nits and 1200 peak brightness when viewing HDR content in normal use. The Pro models beat this by scores of 1,000 and 1,600 nits respectively, and can jump up to 2,000 nits in bright outdoor lighting.

Apart from that, both feature 2,000,000:1 contrast ratios, True Tone, Wide color (P3), Haptic Touch and a comparable resolution of 460 ppi. If the 6.1-inch screen isn’t big enough, Pro users can opt for the 6.7-inch version, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, standard iPhone users get the same option thanks to the introduction of the iPhone 14 Plus. It’s essentially the same phone, just in a larger size.

Maximum brightness (SDR) Maximum brightness (HDR) Promotion Other possibilities iPhone 14/Plus 800 nits 1200 nits no True tone, wide color iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max 1,000 nits (2,000 outdoors) 1600 nits Yes (120Hz) True Tone, Wide Color, Dynamic Island, Always-on Display

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Processor

While it may appear on paper that the iPhone 14 has the same chip as its predecessor, the iPhone 13, that’s not entirely true. Instead, Apple has opted to use the slightly modified version of the A15 that appeared in the iPhone 13 Pro devices. It has five GPU cores instead of four, which makes for significantly better graphics performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro models have the new A16 chip. It has a similar six-core CPU, five-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, but is made on a 4nm manufacturing process that improves power efficiency and makes the chip run a little faster. It also uses LPDDR5 memory instead of LPDDR4x, which provides up to 50% more memory bandwidth. The image signal processor and display engine are new, enabling the always-on display and new camera capabilities of the Pro models.

In terms of raw performance, you can expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to be slightly faster than the standard iPhone 14, on the order of about 10% or so.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras

Camera systems have seen some decent upgrades across the entire iPhone 14 range this year. In the standard models, you’ll find a new 12MP f/1.5 main camera, which is similar to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple has also introduced a new image processing pipeline called the “Photonic Engine,” which combines uncompressed images to create the best possible final composite photo, especially in low light. Movie mode gets an upgrade from 1080p/30fps on the iPhone 13 to 4K/30fps on the iPhone 14, plus the all-new Action mode that uses advanced stabilization techniques to make video look smooth even when you’re running while recording .

The front-facing cameras on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are still 12MP, but have a wider f/1.9 aperture with autofocus, for improved selfies and video calls.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Size doesn't matter but everything else does 10 Apple

The iPhone 14 Pro gets all this too, but star of the show is the 48MP f/1.78 main camera which replaces a serious upgrade to the 12MP unit. It has a sensor that is 65% larger than the one on the iPhone 13 Pro. It takes 12 MP images by combining four pixels into one, but you can create full 48 MP images in ProRAW mode. It also enables a new 2x telephoto mode in addition to the 3x mode provided by the separate telephoto camera. The 12MP f/2.2 Ultra Wide camera has a larger sensor that also captures more light. Macro photos and video remain exclusive to the Pro model.

And of course the iPhone 14 Pro also gets the Photonic Engine image processing, 4K Cinematic Mode and Action Mode.

The iPhone 14 has a ton of options for most people’s photography and videography needs, but in this area the Pro really means Pro.

iPhone 14 / Plus iPhone 14 Pro / Max Main camera (wide angle) 12MP f/1.5 26mm larger 48MP “quad pixel” f/1.78 24mm Ultra wide 12MP f/2.4 13mm larger 12MP f/2.2 13mm Telephoto no 12MP f/2.8 77mm Front camera 12MP f/1.9 with autofocus 12MP f/1.9 with autofocus Other possibilities Photonic Engine, 4K Movie Mode, Action Mode Photonic Engine, 4K Cinematic Mode, Action Mode, 2x telephoto, ProRAW, ProRes video, macro photos and video, Night mode portraits

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Battery Life

Both devices offer what Apple calls “all-day battery life.” According to Apple’s specifications, the iPhone 14 can play 20 hours of video from a single charge, an hour improvement over the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro has a nominal lifespan of 23 hours, also an hour longer than the iPhone 13. Pro.

The iPhone 14 Plus can play up to 26 hours of video, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max can play up to 29 hours.

You’re looking at some really excellent battery life no matter which phone you pick, but the Pro models should be a bit better thanks to the more advanced and energy-efficient display and A16 processor.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Price

Needless to say, the Pro suffix comes at a cost. Here’s how the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models compare:

iPhone 14

128GB – $799 / £849

256GB – $899 / £959

512GB – $1,099 / £1,179

iPhone 14 Plus

128GB – $899 / £949

256GB – $999 / £1,059

512GB – $1,199 / £1,279

iPhone 14 Pro

128GB – $999 / £1,099

256GB – $1,099 / £1,209

512GB – $1,299 / £1,429

1TB – $1,499 / £1,649

iPhone 14 Pro Max

128GB – $1,099 / £1,199

256GB – $1,199 / £1,309

512GB – $1,399 / £1,529

1TB – $1,599/£1,749

You can use the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro from Apple, with a release date of September 16.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which Should You Buy?

The iPhone 14 is a hugely capable smartphone that offers the key features that most users want. It has great cameras, a powerful processor, good battery life and lots of bells and whistles that will keep you happy for years to come. This is the sensible choice for most of us, especially when you consider the $200/£250 difference between standard and Pro models with the same storage capacity.

But if you want state-of-the-art silicon, arguably the most advanced photo and video setup on any smartphone out there, not to mention ProMotion, the Dynamic Island, and an Always-On Display, the iPhone 14 Pro is a seriously impressive device.