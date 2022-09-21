iPhone 14 Pro’s crash detection demonstrated in hair-raising video

Apple talks about a good game, but tech experts are often skeptical about the company’s latest hardware until they can test it for themselves. That’s a problem when you’re talking about a feature designed for literal car crashes.

Nevertheless, TechRax wasn’t deterred by the obvious issues and set up a test to see if the iPhone 14 Pro’s crash detection feature was all it was. The YouTube channel’s high-octane test, in a video posted Wednesday, includes a remote-controlled car driven into a car wreck three times at high speed, an iPhone 14 Pro, a GoPro that records all the data, and a lot of running. around.

The first test is a washout, as the moving car just looks away from the wreckage and drives on. (The remotes don’t seem to contain steering, braking, or any other means of reducing speed.) But this itself is valuable information, suggesting that Apple engineers did a good job of avoiding false positives. Based on the GoPro footage, the contact was light, but the phone’s accelerometer must have detected a certain deceleration and chose to discount it.

Subsequent tests manage to mimic more substantial collisions, and in both cases the iPhone 14 Pro crash detection kicks in as expected, initially activating a siren and then threatening to contact emergency services if not manually activated. is deactivated. The testers do this for obvious reasons.

So everything seems to be going well with Apple’s potentially life-saving new hardware feature, which follows the fall detection of the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2019. Incidentally, the Macworld reviewer for that product threw himself into the feature several times, becoming mocked at the office for this. But truly dedicated reviewers know that no physical danger is too much when they want to provide accurate buying advice.