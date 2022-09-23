iPhone 14 Pro Max review: The battery life champ (for now)

At a glance Expert rating Pros Excellent battery life; longest of all iPhones (for now)

Dynamic Island is a big step forward for the iPhone interface

Always visible, finally

48MP camera shines in ProRAW format cons May be too big for some users

Camera array sticks out further than before

Photos are a bit over-edited

Some features require software updates and are not yet available Our verdict You get more iPhone for your money with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, most notably you get a lot more battery and a lot more screen. And for many users, that is well worth the extra costs and the changed daily maneuvers.

Price at review

£1,199

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s latest major phone. It’s almost the same phone as its smaller sibling, the iPhone 14 Pro – it has the same camera system, processor and Dynamic Island. The main differences are the larger design, screen and battery of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Our iPhone 14 Pro review covers the performance, camera, the Dynamic Island and more, so for the big picture (no pun intended), read that review first. This review focuses on the size and battery life, the major differences that separate the two phones.

As big as it always has been

The first iPhone with a 6.7-inch screen was the iPhone 12 Pro Max in 2020. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is about the same size as the 12 Pro Max, as is the iPhone 13 Pro Max it replaces. It is 161mm high, 78mm wide and 8mm deep. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is just as heavy as the 13 Pro Max and weighs 240 grams. It’s a hefty phone that feels solid in the hand, which some people (like me) prefer. Pockets need to be on the deeper side to fit this phone securely.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is difficult to operate with one hand, even if you have large hands. Reaching for the end of the keyboard with your thumb is a stretch, and reaching for the opposite corner with your thumb is impossible for most people. This is a phone that you sometimes have to use with both hands – and the Dynamic Island only enhances that housing. Keep in mind that if you put a case on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the case can make the phone even bigger.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max in Deep Purple (left) is the same size as its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max (right). Foundry

The camera array on the back of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is about the same size it was, shifted slightly down and to the right compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, it looks and feels much bigger because the lenses are raised more. This is a very aggressive camera bump and the kind of phone that really benefits from a case.

The volume and power buttons and the ring/silent switch have also shifted slightly. All that sliding means some iPhone 13 Pro Max cases won’t fit the iPhone 14 Pro Max properly, especially cases with a tight camera cutout. So if you’re looking for a case, make sure to get one that’s specific to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The camera array of the iPhone 14 Pro Max (right) protrudes more from the back than the iPhone 13 Pro Max (left). Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max: battery

One of the reasons you’ll want a phone the size of the Pro Max is because it packs a large battery, the largest of the iPhone range. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4323 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery, which is actually lower than the 4352 mAh of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

But that difference between the newer and older Pro Max phones means nothing. The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s battery lasted 12 hours and 40 minutes—about an hour longer than the iPhone 13 Pro Max—when we ran the Geekbench 4 battery test. And the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted 3 hours and 43 minutes longer than the iPhone 14 Pro — that’s 30 percent more battery life than a battery that’s 35 percent larger than the smaller iPhone 14 Pro.

The Geekbench 4 battery test is very strenuous and performs a combination of CPU and GPU intensive tasks. Therefore, our results do not match Apple’s ratings of 29 hours of onboard video playback, 25 hours of streaming video playback, and 95 hours of audio playback. We set the iPhone to 200 nits of brightness and auto-brightness and disabled True Tone. This does not take into account the Always-On display, which only turns on when the screen is dimmed. Add that to the equation and you get about the same battery life as the iPhone 13 Pro, which isn’t a bad thing.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max (left) replaces the notch with the Dynamic Island. Foundry

However, if battery life is the main reason for going for a large iPhone, Apple is coming soon with another iPhone, the iPhone 14 Plus, which could beat the 14 Pro Max. The 14 Plus is a 6.7-inch phone and is said to have the same 4,325 mAh battery as the Pro Max. But the 14 Plus lacks features like ProMotion and the Always-On display, and also has lower brightness ratings. These factors can affect how the 14 Plus battery performs, and we’ll be sure to test the battery when it releases and see how it compares to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has the same fast charging with the included USB-C to Lightning cable and a 20W charger. Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter is $19/£19 and works fine, but we recommend using a 3rd party adapter as you can find one that is cheaper and/or smaller and/or has extra ports. The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with MagSafe, the magnetic connector built into the back of the phone. But Apple does not provide a MagSafe charging cable. You can buy one from Apple for: $39/ £45. We have a separate guide for the iPhone power adapter that can help you find a good one.

Bigger is better if that’s what you want

You get more iPhone for your money with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, most notably you get a lot more battery and a lot more screen. And for many users, that’s well worth the extra expense and need to adapt your day-to-day operation to a large phone. For everything else about the phone, read our in-depth review of the iPhone 14 Pro.