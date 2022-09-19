iPhone 14 Pro ‘camera shake’ bug affecting TikTok, Instagram, other apps

The iPhone 14 Pro has only been on the shelves for a few days but is already dealing with the first widespread bug. Users of Reddit, TikTok, and Twitter have documented a strange issue where the main camera “shakes uncontrollably” when they try to use some third-party social media apps.

The problem seems to be related to the optical image stabilization sensor. When launching a third-party app that uses the camera, specifically Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, the OIS sensor is unable to focus and continuously tries to stabilize the viewfinder. The result is a very blurry image and jittery noise coming from the camera itself.

The problem is clearly software-related as it doesn’t affect Apple’s own Camera app, although it’s unclear what caused it. It’s also unclear whether the issue is related to the individual apps and can be fixed via an update, or whether Apple will need to release an iOS update to correct it.

Apple has previously issued a warning against the OIS system in iPhone cameras for overexposure to “high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges,” saying that “long-term direct exposure … may degrade the performance of these systems and can lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos.”

So far, there are no solutions for this bug other than to use Apple’s Camera app to take photos and videos and then bring them into the apps.