iPhone 14 Pro afflicted by ‘slow-opening Camera app’

There is apparently a fix on the way for the iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug, but it seems that it is not the only problem with the new iPhone camera that users are encountering.

While the camera shake issue appears to be related to third-party camera apps such as Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok, this issue affects Apple’s own camera app in the iPhone 14 Pro and 4 Pro Max.

Multiple owners of the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have complained about a delay in opening the Camera app. In an apparent software problem that Apple has yet to acknowledge or address, commenters on a MacRumors forum thread report that the camera regularly takes four or five seconds to open.

“I got the 14 Pro Max yesterday and I immediately noticed that the Camera app loads very slowly,” one person wrote. “It takes ages to activate.”

Others explain that this error applies in a fairly limited number of situations. It seems to only affect the first party camera app, with camera functions in third party apps unaffected. One commenter notes that this affects the rear cameras, but not the front camera, and it doesn’t seem to happen when the camera is set to video mode. And the delay only applies if Camera has rotated before; if the app or phone is restarted, opening is instant.

“Restarting the phone and launching the Camera app immediately turns the camera on,” one commenter wrote. “After closing and opening the Camera app, it always takes 4-5 seconds for the camera to turn on.”

But while restarting the device provides short-term relief, it doesn’t fix the problem permanently. The next time you open the Camera app without restarting the app or phone beforehand, it will take another five seconds to boot.

Aside from a force restart, users are also reporting that updating to iOS 16.0.1 doesn’t fix the issue, suggesting Apple either isn’t aware of it or wasn’t aware of it in time to release a patch. to include that update.

This is an embarrassing setback for Apple, which has pushed back this year to encourage customers to buy the more expensive Pro models and has already faced reports of an individual camera error that caused a “shake” in the camera. third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro. A fix for that problem will reportedly be released next week; we can imagine that Apple is also striving to solve this problem as soon as possible.