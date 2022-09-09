iPhone 14 Plus and Pro preorders have already slipped to October

Well, that was fast. Despite the pre-order being a week earlier than usual, delivery for the most expensive iPhone 14 models has already been pushed back to October, so if you want one, you’ll probably have to act quickly.

Preorders for the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max went up Friday at 8 a.m. ET, and Apple’s web store and Apple Store app had immediate problems. People had problems checking out and verifying numbers via carriers for upgrade. It took over an hour to get things going, but by then the delivery times for Apple’s most expensive phones had already dropped.

Starting at 10 a.m. ET, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will all ship in October, a 3-4 week delay from the original September 16 date. Some models can be picked up from the store on release day, depending on where you live. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 is still available for delivery this Friday, and the 14 Plus is still shipping in time for Friday, October 7 release day.

The backlog affects most colors and configurations, although some 1TB iPhone 14 Pro options are still available for delivery next Friday. The second-generation AirPods Pro, which also went on sale this morning, are still available to ship on September 23.