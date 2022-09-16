iPhone 14 goes on sale TODAY: No queues at UK Apple Stores but lines form in other countries
Tech fans around the world set up camp outside Apple Stores in the early hours of this morning to be the first to get their hands on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
The flagship device has been officially released today, causing large queues to form before major shops opened in Singapore, Thailand and Japan.
However no such lines were found in the UK, as Apple is only allowing buyers who have pre-ordered their device to pick it up in stores today after they opened at 8am.
The temporary restricted retail experience is due to the country being in a national mourning period following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
These rules will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday, and all shops will be closed on Monday, the day of the Queen’s state funeral.
The iPhone 14 range has been officially released today, causing large queues to form before major shops opened around the world. Pictured: Apple Orchard Road, Singapore
HOW MUCH DOES THE IPHONE 14 SERIES COST?
iPhone 14 – £849
iPhone 14 Plus – £949
iPhone 14 Pro – £1,099
iPhone 14 Pro Max – £1,199
Elsewhere in the world, fans have reportedly been queuing outside Apple Stores for up to 12 hours.
The iPhone 14 range was released in more than 30 countries today, including the United States, UK, Australia, China, France, Japan and Thailand
In Bangkok, those who have pre-ordered a device reportedly began waiting outside Apple Store Central World from 4pm ICT on Thursday.
Some slept in their cars for the opportunity to be one of the first to pick up an iPhone at Dubai Mall in UAE, according to The National.
Dr Mohannad K, a 37-year-old dentist, told the publication he arrived at the mall at 4:30am with 22,000 Dirhams in cash ready to get some new tech.
He said: ‘I have owned every iPhone since its launch, and used to import the early models from America.
‘The purple colour was the one I wanted. I arrived extra early, but the security would not let me in so I had to sleep in my car.
‘By 6.30am, everyone was queuing already so I had to run to make the line. It was a big rush at 7am.’
Queues were also beginning to form the day before the device’s release outside the Apple Store on Orchard Road in Singapore.
According to 8world, a separate line of about 200 people who had been turned away by Apple employees formed outside a nearby electronics and furniture store.
Some hopefuls even flew in from Vietnam to purchase the new model, as it is not to be made available in their home country until next month.
In Tokyo, Japan, about 30 people were waiting outside the Apple Store Omotesando before it opened at 8am JST today, The Japan News reported.
Monday has been declared a Bank Holiday in the UK to allow workers to mourn the Queen, but businesses are able to decide for themselves whether they close.
While iPhone fans may not have been standing in a line, the same cannot be said for mourners who wish to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state.
Thousands of people who want to pay their respects to the monarch have formed a queue that has reached over five miles in length.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said this morning that public should now expect to spend 14 hours waiting to enter Westminster Hall.
DCMS is broadcasting the location of the end of the queue live on YouTube to allow mourners to find the back, but it will be capped if it reaches 10 miles in length.
Some have taken to social media to joke about how the line to to see the Queen’s coffin could confuse Brits hoping to get hold of the iPhone 14.
One Twitter user said: ‘The queue around London to buy the new iPhone is crazy!’
Another added: ‘They should open an Apple Store inside Westminster Hall and combine the queue for the Queen with the queue for the iPhone 14.’
Westminster Hall will remain open for the occasion until 6:30am on Monday 19 September – the same day as the Queen’s funeral.
Normal working practice will resume at UK Apple Stores on Tuesday September 20, and those who have not pre-ordered an iPhone 14 can go into the shop to buy one.
Apple CEO Tim Cook announced four variations of the iPhone 14 at the company’s ‘Far Out’ launch event on September 7.
These were the standard iPhone 14 model, the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
These boast an array of flashy features, including improved camera technology, ‘Always On’ display and satellite connectivity.
The standard model retails for £849 and comes with a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus costs £949 and has a 6.7-inch screen.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen and costs £1,099, while Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen and costs a mammoth £1,199.
They are more expensive, largely, because they have more advanced cameras and a sophisticated pill-shaped notch at the top of the screen, called ‘Dynamic Island’.
WHAT NEW APPLE PRODUCTS HAVE GONE ON SALE TODAY?
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
The standard model retails for £849 and comes with a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus costs £949 and has a 6.7-inch screen.
They support satellite connectivity that will let users send satellite SOS messages if they’re caught in an emergency without service.
They also have technology that can detect when users are in a car crash and automatically call emergency services, thanks to a dual-core accelerometer that can detect G-force measurements when vehicles are hit.
They will be available in the colours midnight, starlight, blue, purple and red.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen (same as the standard model) and costs £1,099, while Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen (same as the Plus) and costs a mammoth £1,199.
They have more advanced cameras than the standard and Plus models, and a sophisticated pill-shaped notch at the top of the screen, called ‘Dynamic Island’.
Dynamic Island hides the front-facing camera but also changes size to show important alerts, notifications, and activities, blurring the line between hardware and software, according to Apple.
They also have satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, and will be available in the colours deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.
Apple Watch Series 8
The £419 ($399) Apple Watch Series 8 has an Always-On display – meaning the screen shows a small amount of quickly glanceable information when it’s idle.
It also has a strong crack-resistant front crystal, a temperature sensor that provides estimates of when a female wearer is ovulating and the same crash detection technology as the iPhone 14.
The battery of the Series 8 can also go for longer – up to 36 hours from a single charge – than that of the SE 2, thanks to a low power mode.
Apple Watch SE 2
Apple Watch SE 2 delivers some of the Series 8’s advanced features, including crash detection, at a lower price (starting from £259 or $249).
It does have the ovulation feature, but it’s less comprehensive than on the Series 8.
Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra is the Cupertino company’s most durable smartwatch to date – and its most expensive, at £849 or $799.
A rugged smartwatch for ‘extreme athletes’, it has flat sapphire front crystal and a titanium case that wraps around the display, as well as side buttons that work even when the user is wearing gloves.
Apple Watch Ultra can endure temperatures that fall below 0°F or those that spike above 100°F and has a new, advanced map to help explorers stay on their path.
The Ultra’s own low-power setting can also extend battery life up to 60 hours. Ultra also has the same crash detection and ovulation estimate technologies as the Series 8.
AirPods Pro 2
The company debuted the next-generation AirPods Pro with ‘unrivalled audio quality’ and ‘enhanced active noise cancellation’.
They cancel out twice as much noise and include a new charging case with built-in ‘Find My’ technology.
Designed for those who never know where their AirPods are, the ‘Find My’ technology allows users to locate their AirPods when lost.
Apple said the AirPods Pro have better battery power, with six hours on a single charge.