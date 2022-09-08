iPhone 14 gets startup sound to help blind users

An eagle-eyed iOS developer has discovered an unprecedented new feature in the iPhone 14: the optional ability to play a sound when it boots up and shuts down. This is considered a chime similar to generations of Macs.

Steve Moser noted the feature in the GM code for iOS 16.0, in addition to a number of other last-minute changes that would have revealed details of the new products had they been implemented earlier (such as action mode, Dynamic Island notification settings, and AirPods Pro settings). volume wipes). A snippet of code simply reads, “Play sound when iPhone is turned on and off.”

“Wake up the iPhone and unlock it when you tap the screen or swipe up from the bottom of the lock screen.” “Play sound when iPhone is turned on and off.” pic.twitter.com/sf55fhfdne — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) September 7, 2022

Accessibility expert Steve Aquino separately tweeted that the feature was added because “many blind and partially sighted people, even within the company, wanted a concrete way to know if their phone rebooted.”

iPhone 14 accessibility tip: Apple has added a Mac-like startup sound when you start up the phone. It is my understanding that many blind and partially sighted people, even within the company, wanted a concrete way to see if their phone was rebooting. — Steven Aquino (he/him) (@steven_aquino) September 7, 2022

And a third source tweeted what appears to be the sound that will be played:

Given how useful this would be as an accessibility feature, and that this is a change in operating system code, some iPhone owners have expressed hopes that it could be offered to all handsets that can run iOS 16. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. Aquino says he was told it’s only for iPhone 14, and some commentators have even predicted it might be limited to this year’s Pro models.

