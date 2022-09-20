iPhone 14 case is put to the test as Apple’s £849 flagship smartphone is thrown from a BUNGEE JUMP

It’s only been on sale for a few days, but the new iPhone 14 has already been involved in a nail-biting drop test.

Smartphone accessories company, Mousseput one of its protective cases on Apple’s brand new smartphone during a bungee jumping stunt at Bray Lake.

Mou’s CEO and co-founder, James Griffith, took part in the terrifying jump, launching Apple’s flagship smartphone from 60 feet off the ground.

Amazingly, both the smartphone and the smartphone case survived the drop test unscathed.

“I’m not sure what’s scarier – jumping from that high or throwing a brand new iPhone 14!” he joked.

HOW MUCH IS THE IPHONE 14 SERIES? iPhone 14 – £849 iPhone 14 Plus – £949 iPhone 14 Pro – £1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max – £1,199

The iPhone 14 was one of four new models that went on sale on Friday, along with the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus.

After getting his hands on the £849 device, Mr Griffith placed the phone in a Mous Limitless 5.0 case and headed to Bray Lake.

There he climbed aboard a crane at the edge of the water and plummeted from the bungee jump with the phone in hand.

When he was 60 feet off the ground, he sent the phone out onto a dirt road below him, taking care not to hit the deep lake instead.

Despite a big thud when it hit the ground, the phone and phone case were recovered by the ground team unscathed.

“We make some very big claims about how protective our products are, so we have to back them up in a big way,” Mr Griffith said.

‘I think we’ve proven that with this 60 foot drop test. If a phone can survive that, you can trust your Mous case to handle your daily drops.’

This is not the first time that Mous has performed a risky stunt to test his smartphone covers.

In the past, the company has thrown brand new smartphones from ziplines and helicopters to prove just how tough its cases are.

The iPhone 14’s official launch on Friday saw huge queues forming before major stores opened in Singapore, Thailand and Japan.

No such lines were found in the UK, however, as Apple only allowed buyers who had pre-ordered their device to pick it up in stores on Friday after they opened at 8:00 a.m.

The temporary limited retail experience was due to the country being in a period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The rules remained in place on Saturday and Sunday, while all shops were also closed on Monday, the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the four variants of the iPhone 14 at the company’s ‘Far Out’ launch event on September 7.

The smartphones boast a number of flashy features including improved camera technology, ‘Always On’ display and satellite connectivity.

The standard model retails for £849 and comes with a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus costs £949 and has a 6.7-inch screen.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen and costs £1,099, while the Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen and costs £1,199.

They are more expensive, largely because they have more advanced cameras and a sophisticated pill-shaped notch at the top of the screen, called the ‘Dynamic Island’.