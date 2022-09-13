iPhone 14 battery replacements get a massive price hike

Apple’s boast last week that the iPhone 14 offers the company’s “longest battery life ever” has a downside: replacing the battery is now much more expensive.

As first noted by 9to5Mac, the “Get an Estimate” tool on Apple’s iPhone Battery Service webpage sets the price of a new battery for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max at $99. is an increase of more than 40 percent from the $69 still estimated for all four 13-series handsets, and indeed all handsets from the iPhone X onwards.

These prices apply to the entire 13 and 14 series, even though the Pro Max models have larger batteries. Foundry

But the difference in other countries is even greater. For example, the price of 13-series replacements in the UK is estimated at £69, but for the 14-series handsets it costs £105. That’s a 52 percent increase. And battery replacement in France has increased by a whopping 59%, from €75 to €119.

Apple last week announced a battery life extension for its new iPhone range, with the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max all estimated to last an hour longer between charges than the equivalent 2021-generation model. (The 14 Plus is, of course, a new form factor and has no direct comparator.) This may not sound like much, but it’s especially impressive in the case of the Pro models, which have always-on screens.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 29 hours of video playback (from 28 hours on 13 Pro Max)

iPhone 14 Pro: 23 hours (from 22 hours on 13 Pro)

iPhone 14 Plus: 26 hours

iPhone 14: 8 pm (from 7 pm to 13)

It is possible that Apple has increased the price of replacements because these batteries have a higher capacity than those of previous generations. But for now, we just don’t know as the company hasn’t revealed their specs.

