iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: Where to get the best deals

It’s been a long time since you could only get the original iPhone directly from Apple or from AT&T. Today it is offered by all major carriers and major retailers, and many of them want to entice you to buy from them by offering special offers. Of course you can still do that buy direct from Applein-store or online.

If you haven’t placed your order for an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro yet, here’s a rundown of some of the best deals and promotions offered by popular retailers to help you get the best deal on your new iPhone. If you’re looking for other models, check out our overall best iPhone deals.

Best unlocked iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus deals

Apple Store

to buy direct from Apple is one of the few ways to buy unlocked iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plusand it’s the go-to place to join the iPhone upgrade program. With Apple, you can trade in your old iPhone and get up to $720 in credit toward a new purchase. In the US, Apple is once again partnering with carriers to offer discounts on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. You get $30 off when you buy a phone activated on AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile/Sprint.

You always pay the full price with the Apple Storebut it’s a direct and easy way to get an iPhone, and in some cases the only place to buy one without activating it on a cellular network.

iPhone 14 prices:

128GB: £849 / US$829 / AUD$1,399

256GB: £959 / US$929 / AUD$1,579

512GB: £1,179 / US$1,129 / AUD$1,899

iPhone 14 Plus prices:

128GB: 949 / US$929 / AUD$1,579

256GB: £1,059 / US$1,029 / AUD$1,749

512GB: £1,279 / US$1,229 / AUD$2,099

Best deals

You can stay on top of the best prices across a range of retailers for the iPhone 14 by using our automated table below:

£799 £849.00 Free £849.00 Free AO.com (AWIN UK) UK £849.00 Free

Here’s a similar table for the iPhone 14 Plus:

£949 £1059.00 Free AO.com (AWIN UK) UK £1059.00 Free

Unlocked iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Deals

Again, the Apple Store is probably the best choice for buying an unlocked or SIM-free iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. The prices are as followed:

iPhone 14 Pro Pricing:

128GB: £1,099 / US$999 / AUD$1,699

256GB: £1,209 / US$1,099 / AUD$1,869

512GB: £1,429 / US$1,299 / AUD$2,219

1TB: £1,649 / US$1,499 / AUD$2,569

iPhone 14 Pro Max prices:

128GB: £1,199 / US$1,099 / AUD$1,899

256GB: £1,309 / US$1,199 / AUD$2,099

512GB: £1,529 / US$1,399 / AUD$2,419

1TB: £1,749 / US$1,599 / AUD$2,769

Best deals

You can stay up to date on the best prices at many retailers for the iPhone 14 Pro by using our automated table below:

AO.com (AWIN UK) UK £1099.00 Free £1099 £1,099.00 Free argos.co.uk Not available

Here’s a similar table for the iPhone 14 Pro Max:

£1199 £1,749.00 Free argos.co.uk Not available

Carrier stores and contract deals

If you’re looking to buy the latest iPhone for less than full retail price, you’ll probably need to get it from a carrier or cellular carrier, and often come with significant commitments. These deals can be complicated, so be sure to read the fine print.

American stores

AT&T (US) – Get up to $1,000 in credits when you buy a new iPhone 14 and trade in your old phone, with a qualifying unlimited plan.

T-Mobile (US) – Get up to $1,000 in bill credit when you buy an iPhone and trade in an eligible device, with the Magenta MAX plan.

Verizon (US) – Get up to $800 in credits for an iPhone 14, or $1,000 in credits for an iPhone 14 Pro, with trade-in and select unlimited plans. Also available at Best Buy.

British stores

EE (UK) – You can get the iPhone 14 with unlimited data for £68 per month, plus £30 upfront.

O2 (UK) – iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs £58.98 per month (plus £30 upfront), but this is in 36 months; the other UK contracts here only last 24.

Sky Mobile (UK) – You can get the iPhone 14 with 50GB of data (Sky doesn’t do unlimited) for £58 a month and no upfront payment.

Three (UK) – iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs £32 per month for the first six months, then £64 per month for the remainder of the contract. Plus €30 in advance.

Virgin Mobile (UK) – iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs £62.50 per month.

Vodafone (UK) – iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs £64.50 per month plus £29 upfront.

Where can you get refurbished iPhone 14 deals

If you haven’t already, consider getting a refurbished iPhone 14 to save money (and the environment). Refurbished appliances are thoroughly tested and repaired to look like new again. In the case of official Apple refurbished iPhones, you get a brand new body and screen, box, accessories, battery and warranty. It’s almost indistinguishable from buying a new iPhone.

Check out our full guide to buying refurbished or pre-owned iPhones for more information.

The first place to shop for a refurbished iPhone is on the Refurbished Apple Store. At the time of writing, Apple is not yet offering refurbished iPhone 14 models for sale, but that could change at any time. Rest assured, in the Apple Refurbished Store you can get the highest quality refurbished iPhones.

You may want to shop at the following refurbished resellers instead: