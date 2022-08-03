iPhone 13: Buy now or wait?

One of the most common questions we get is: is now a good time to buy an iPhone? like you need a new phone straight away, go ahead, we are sure you will be happy with your purchase. If you don’t, there’s a simple rule: Apple usually releases new iPhones in September, so don’t buy a new iPhone shortly before that.

2021 was no exception: Apple put the iPhone 13 series on sale on September 24. So we know what you’re thinking: is this a good time to buy an iPhone, or can I do better if I wait?

Updated 08/22/08: Updated our recommendation to WAIT as the iPhone 14 is very likely to be launched next month.

iPhone 13: Prices and Specifications

Issued: September 2021

The iPhone 13 comes in four variants, just like last year’s iPhone 12: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. They all have a new, more powerful A15 processor, brighter screens and improved camera hardware and software. The iPhone 14 Pro models take it one step further with all-new camera sensors, including an ultra-wide camera that captures stunning close-up macro shots and a new 3x telephoto lens.

The Pro models also feature a 120Hz ProMotion display and a different version of the A15 processor with five GPU cores instead of four. They’re a significant leap from the non-Pro models, but also a bit more expensive ($729 and $829 versus $999 and $1,099).

iPhone 13: why you should buy

The iPhone 13 is the best iPhone you can buy if you really need a new iPhone right now. The iPhone 13 mini may also be the last “mini” iPhone produced for a while.

iPhone 13: Why you should wait

Apple almost always announces the new iPhone lineup in September. The iPhone 14 is expected to come in four sizes: Normal and Max iPhone 14, and Normal and Max iPhone 14 Pro. We have a lot more on the iPhone 14 feature rumor here.

The thing is, the new iPhones aren’t coming in more than a month or two, and you don’t want to pay full price for an iPhone 13 when the new model is around the corner. Especially if you’re looking for deals from carriers in the US, which are usually best within the first few months of an iPhone’s release.

Macworld recommends: WAIT

With the iPhone 14 models expected to be unveiled in September, with availability a week or two later, now is a terrible time to buy a new iPhone 13. Even if you don’t want an iPhone 14, it’s quite possible that the iPhone 13 will remain in the lineup as a discounted option, saving you money.

Our only exception to this would be the iPhone 13 mini. If you want a “mini” sized iPhone, you might as well get one now, as there isn’t expected to be an iPhone 14 mini and we don’t know how long the iPhone 13 mini will last.