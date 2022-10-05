iPad Pro: Buy now or wait?

iPad Pros are for people who want the fastest and most powerful Apple tablets available. It’s been more than a year since the last update: both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch Pros received significant upgrades in April 2021, bringing the M1 chip to the platform. But is now still a good time to buy one?

Update 10/05/22: We expect updated iPad Pro models to be announced this month, or at least very soon, so our recommendation is to WAIT.

iPad Pro: Prices and Specifications

Last update: April 2021

Apple introduced the 12.9-inch iPad Pro back in November 2015, followed by the smaller 9.7-inch Pro a year later. Since then, the series has undergone several revisions, with the smaller device moving up to an 11-inch panel in 2018. Now, after being announced in April 2021 and released the following month, the fifth-generation iPad Pros are incredibly powerful devices that Apple is positioning itself as a potential replacement for your laptop.

The two devices share the majority of their technical specifications, including M1 processors, up to 2TB of storage, quad speakers, 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion displays, 12MP f/1.8 Wide and 10MP f/2.4 Ultra Wide cameras, 4K/60fps video recording, 12MP f/2.4 Ultra Wide front-facing camera, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 and a LiDAR scanner, plus support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Here you can see how the two models are priced at the Apple Store:

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

128GB: $799/£749

256GB: $899/£849

512GB: $1,099/£1,049

1TB: $1,499/£1,399

2TB: $1,899/£1,749

iPad Pro 12.9″ (2021)

128GB: $1,099/£999

256GB: $1,199/£1,099

512GB: $1,399/£1,299

1TB: $1,799/£1,649

2TB: $2,199/£1,999

However, you may be able to find them at a lower price if you buy from another retailer. See our roundup of the best iPad deals at the lowest prices right now.

iPad Pro: Why you should buy

These are the fastest and most capable iPads anyone can buy, so if you really need the fastest iPad out there right now so go ahead and buy. With an upgrade expected soon, you should probably hold off unless you’re really desperate.

iPad Pro: Why you should wait

Rumor has it that new iPad Pros will be announced in October 2022 or soon after. We haven’t heard of any major changes in design or features, but the processor is said to get a bump from the M1 to the M2. Can you imagine spending $1,000 or more on an iPad Pro only to get a faster model out in two or three weeks? Best to hold off for now.

Read up on the new iPad Pro for the latest rumors.

Macworld recommends: WAIT

Of course, we don’t know if an updated iPad Pro is really coming until Apple officially announces it, but rumors have been holding October for an M2 upgrade for a while. And it’s been 18 months since the last iPad Pro update, so it’s about time.