Iowa's Patrick McCaffery taking leave to address his anxiety

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery will take an indefinite leave of absence to deal with a mental illness, the athletic department announced Tuesday.

McCaffery, son of head coach Fran McCaffery, said in a statement that he is battling anxiety and it has reached a point where it is hindering his preparation and performance.

“It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the pitch when I’m not myself,” he said. “The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, resulting in me not having the energy levels necessary to compete at my fullest potential.”

Patrick McCaffery has started all 14 games and is the Hawkeyes’ third leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points per game. He struggled the past two games, shooting 2 for 15 from the field and scoring a total of eight points in losses to Nebraska and Penn State.

“It could be two games, it could be four games, it could be more, but I will come back when I feel myself,” said the fourth-year forward.

McCaffery said the leave is unrelated to his previous battle with cancer. He was 13 when he was treated for thyroid cancer. He underwent two surgeries and was declared cancer-free three months after his diagnosis.

McCaffery said in an interview last month that the removal of his thyroid caused metabolic changes that required him to pay close attention to his diet and sleep habits.

Fran McCaffery said the effects of his son’s anxiety have become more noticeable on and off the field in recent weeks.

“We all admire his courage and willingness to open up about this battle and we hope others know they are not alone,” said the coach. “We will be with him every step of the way.”

Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) will play No. 15 Indiana at home on Thursday.

