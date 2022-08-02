Iowa schools are offering $50,000 incentive for retiring teachers to STAY for the 2022-2023 year

Veteran teachers are fleeing schools in Iowa at such an alarming rate that the Des Moines School District is now paying them $50,000 to stay at least one more year.

Plagued by clashes between cultural wars and burnout, educators in Iowa have had enough and are checking out en masse, leaving the public school system without teachers for the next year.

This summer alone, more than 500 teachers have resigned or retired from the Des Moines public school system, according to axios. And this summer is better than last, the news channel reported.

In an effort to end the exodus, Iowa’s largest school system has offered teachers age 60 or older with 15 years in the classroom an additional $50,000 to remain in the 2022-2023 school year.

The Des Moines School District recently held a job fair to fill the 150 open positions before the school year begins

Des Moines Public School Union Leader Joshua Brown Said Teachers Are Burned Out Over Culture Wars

Even after 58 teachers agreed to stay an extra year and delay retirement, the city school district is still short of 100 support staff

With less than a month to go before classroom doors open for the year, Des Moines schools still have 50 instructors and an estimated 100 support staff.

Statewide, there are as many as 5,400 school jobs open, according to Teach Iowa, an education employment agency in the state of Hawkeye. More than 1,600 of those openings were for teachers.

The desperate school district recently held a job fair to encourage applicants for the vacancies.

Des Moines, pictured here, lost 500 teachers this summer alone. Statewide Iowa has 1,500 job openings in the public school system

We’re trying to deploy as many staff as possible so we’re ready for next month when our kids come back to class,” said Phil Roeder, spokesman for the Des Moines School District.

The shortage of teachers and staff could mean that after-school programs are canceled or classes are combined, creating large classes, which have been found to reduce learning.

The problem isn’t just in Iowa. Teachers across the country give their jobs an F grade.

A national survey by the American Federation of Teachers, a union with 1.7 million members, found 80 percent dissatisfaction with their positions.

School board meetings have become the front lines for culture wars over mask mandates, gender identity, racial inequality, critical race theory and sex education.

Des Moines Education Association, a local branch of the state union, said they anticipated the shortage last year and were able to work with the district to provide more money to keep teachers employed.

“We saw that we might have a hard time filling vacancies,” President Joshua Brown told MailOnline.

He said he sent a letter last year asking who was about to retire and whether they would consider staying on for another year.

“We’re coming for your seat,” Alecia Vaught, left, said to Susan Kass, chair of the Montgomery County School Board, right, as she stepped out of a public meeting. ‘You can have it’ replied Kass

“It helps us in two ways. We are able to retain staff, causing some of them to delay retirement, and secondly, we are able to find out early on who is planning to retire so we can start finding their replacement ‘, he said.

He echoed Beranek’s statement that teachers are tired of worrying about cultural issues.

“Especially in Iowa, the attacks on public schools and making teachers feel like the bad guys give them a sense of why they care,” he said.

Brown, who represents 3,500 teachers and support staff, said the district still has a shortage of 58 teachers.

“We knew this wouldn’t be the magic bullet, but it did help,” he said. ‘Instead of being short 108, we have short 50 [teachers.]’

The shortage of educators will have a ripple effect in the coming years.

Mother-of-four Melissa Bakondy Says Her ‘First Amendment Rights Were Actually Trampled’ When She Was Ejected

“It means it’s going to be even more stressful for teachers who already have to do more than they’re being paid for,” Brown said.

The union chairman said there is a generational shift with many baby boomer educators finally reaching retirement age, and he suggested the major layoff is also a factor in the workforce issues.

Iowa State Education Association president Mike Beranek told the Des Moines Register in March that the reason for the defectors is simple.

“They’re tired,” he told the newspaper. “This is because they feel exhausted and demoralized. They see attacks on their profession and on themselves through the legislative proposals that have been submitted and through various forums, such as education council meetings.’

Last October, Amanda McClanahan read sexually explicit excerpts from three LGBTQ books found in the library of Northwest High School in Waukee, Iowa.

Although she has no children in the ward, the school board was asked to remove the books from the library.

Mask mandates have also become stressors for educators.

In February 2022, students left classrooms in Illinois, New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut due to extended mask mandates.