Iowa man allegedly attacks his ex’s parents, leaving one dead and another injured during tense post-breakup move

Hamza Smajlovic, a 24-year-old Iowa man, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend’s parents while they were helping her move after a recent breakup. . . The tragic incident led to the death of Ruth Sue Ann Robison, 45, and left her husband, Tony Ray Robison, seriously injured.

The shooting took place while Ruth and Tony were helping their daughter move her belongings from the house she had shared with Smajlovic. According authoritiesSmajlovic allegedly opened fire with a 9mm pistol, aiming at Ruth and Tony. When Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies When they arrived, they found the couple suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Ruth was shot in the head and later succumbed to her injuries, while Tony, also shot in the head, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Smajlovic reportedly remained at the scene after the shooting and police confirmed that his ex-girlfriend, who was present at the house, was unharmed.

A criminal complaint states: “The defendant knowingly, intentionally and voluntarily fired a live 9mm bullet into an occupied residence toward the victim, while committing murder and attempted murder of two other victims in the home at the time of the shooting.”

After the incident, a GoFundMe launched to help Ruth’s family with medical and funeral expenses. The organizer shared: “After the tragic events of Friday, November 1, we are all devastated by the loss of Ruth Robinson and the hospitalization of Tony Robinson. Due to the circumstances, the family was unprepared for the high cost of Ruth’s funeral and Tony’s hospital bills.

“We want to help her family give Ruth the tribute she deserves, to honor her memory.” The organizer added that the funds would also help with the family’s daily expenses as they go through this difficult time.

Smajlovic was taken to the Polk County Jail, where he is being held without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 12. This tragic incident highlights the devastating impact of domestic disputes, which left a family in mourning and a community in shock.



