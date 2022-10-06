Iowa local news reporter comes out as a transgender woman during on-air report into her transition

A local television news reporter in Iowa announced this week on a newscast that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora JS Reichardt, who has been reporting with Local 5 news WOI-TV since July 2021 under a different name, said for a long time she did not think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

“I didn’t know if there was a place and a space for me to do this kind of work that I’ve really come to love and enjoy, while being able to be myself while doing it,” she said.

But a little more than a year later, 24-year-old Reichardt introduced herself to the community and shared her transition experience.

Reichardt announced her transition experience during a news broadcast — which was also the same day she officially filed for a name change with the Iowa courts.

Reichardt said she gradually came into her identity as a transgender woman over several years and began a medical transition process in September 2021.

“Gradually getting into a role where I feel more and more at home in my body than I really ever have before has been amazing to experience and share with people,” she said.

In an interview with a friend — KARE 11’s Eva Andersen, a former reporter for Local 5 News, Reichardt said she had thoughts of being transgender in high school. But she noted that her hometown in Minnesota is rural, and she ‘didn’t even have the language to describe what I felt.’

She said that at work she felt like ‘I was someone I didn’t really want to be’ when she dressed in trousers and button-down shirts.

‘A while after I started being on the air, I just reached a personal breaking point where I thought, why don’t I like the person I see every time I go out into the field? Why am I not connecting with that person? Why don’t I want to be that person?’

She is not the first journalist to make that statement. ESPN journalist MA Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is switching and would use male pronouns.

As part of the transition process, Reichardt said he pursued medical intervention and has been on hormone replacement therapy, estradiol to increase estrogen levels and medications that will reduce testosterone production.

Reichardt also talked about growing out her hair, choosing a new wardrobe and undergoing laser hair removal.

‘There was a decent amount of time when everyone in my life functionally knew me as Nora, except for the viewers at home. [I felt like] I was about to split myself in two’.

Another aspect that would be different for viewers who were used to seeing her on air is her name.

‘When I made the precise leap of telling the viewers at home that everything was going to be different, that the little name under my main picture is going to look a little different now on air, and I personally wanted to feel as ready as possible to do that leap, because there are expectations that come with it, she said.

So why the name Nora, Anderson asked.

“I had a list of about a dozen girls’ names that I thought were cute, and I just quietly experimented with calling myself the different names, just to see how they felt,” Reichardt said.

‘After spending a couple of weeks going through it, I marked all but a few finalists and Nora kind of stuck.

She went on to say that she ‘kind of feels like I’ve dropped the parts of me that aren’t me. And take what’s left for something better. Something more like me.’

Reichardt said she’s received good feedback from the people she’s told, and said she feels “very fortunate that almost everyone I’ve told has been nothing but immediately affirming and supportive.”

‘Being trans is not a burden. If someone trusts you with that information, it means you matter to them. And they really want to share that.’

She continued: ‘I hope that if anyone is ever in the position where someone tells you something like that about themselves, the best thing you can do is tell them, I’m glad. I’m glad you trust me, I’m glad you are who you are, and what can I do for you?’

Reichardt added: ‘Everyone needs something different. Every trans person has different standards for their comfort level with their dead name or something. Just ask. We’re not scary, I don’t think. There’s a sense that because people don’t have exposure to people like me that often that they don’t even know where to start.’

Reichardt said she wanted the community to know that she is still very much the person she was before

‘I still know too many Spider-Man facts. I still play a little too many video games for my own good. I still enjoy reading in the coffee shops around Des Moines, where you can usually find me on my days off. None of that has changed, she said.

‘I’m still a person who I think is curious, passionate about what I do…and I’d like to think I’m quite friendly.

‘One of my biggest guiding principles is that I hope everyone I meet is glad they met me, regardless of the context of that interaction. I just hope that I am a positive part in people’s lives, big and small. And as long as it can speak the truth through all this, the rest is noise.’