A female Iowa prison worker has been arrested after allegedly having sex with an inmate multiple times over the course of seven months.

Kayla Bergom, 27, is facing three charges of sexual misconduct for engaging in sexual activity with the unidentified inmate, 29, while working at the Tama County Jail.

The affair took place between September 2020 and April 2021, and they had sex at least once in a utility closet and at least twice in the recreation area, the newspaper reported.

Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera told The Gazette that Bergom had worked for jail three years before her discharge and was charged in May.

Her trial will take place on August 12. The former prison employee, who has pleaded not guilty, faces up to six years in prison.

“Federal law makes it illegal for prison guards to have sex with inmates. This is because inmates cannot legally give consent,” said the non-profit think tank questioning justice.

“If a guard has sex with a detainee, the guard can face up to 15 years in prison,” it says.

The investigation was handled by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation after a county employee filed a complaint. It was then completed in March.

Tama County Jail is a small facility that can hold up to 30 inmates serving short sentences of up to one year. Templeton1.org.

Interactions between staff and inmates are believed to be direct, and the prison incorporates medical, laundry and kitchen services.

The ex-prison employee and the inmate are said to have had sex in one of the pirson’s utility cupboards and on the recreation grounds. Pictured: Tama County Prison in Iowa

