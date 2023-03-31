Iowa ends South Carolina’s 42-game winning streak and heads into the national championship game

Caitlin Clark had another thrilling game with 41 points to help Iowa spoil a perfect season for South Carolina with a 77-73 win Friday night in the Final Four.

The amazing junior guard, with a 40-point streak, now has hockey where it has never been before – one victory away from a national championship.

They’ll have to beat another SEC team to do so as Iowa (31-6) will take on LSU in the title game on Sunday afternoon. tigers beat Virginia Tech In the other national semi-final.

It is the Tigers’ first appearance in the title game as Kim Mulkey becomes the second coach to take two different teams to the championship game.

Thanks to the amazing play of Clark and the historic year for South Carolina, this was one of the most talked about and highly anticipated games in Women’s Final Four history,

The game lived up to the hype surrounding it, much to the delight of the sell-out crowd of more than 19,000 fans.

Coach Don Staley and South Carolina (36-1) have won 42 in a row, including the championship game last year.