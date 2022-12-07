Iowa cops probing claims man is America’s most prolific serial killer start digging under well

Police investigating allegations that an Iowa farmer murdered up to 70 women and dumped their bodies in a well are testing soil on the Iowa property.

Lucy Studey McKiddy, 53, claims her father, Donald Dean Studey, was a serial killer who forced her and her siblings to dump the bodies of women he killed into a 100-foot pit.

She said Studey, who died aged 75 in March 2013, was “routinely drunk” and liked to kill women by smashing or kicking their heads into a trailer.

Investigators believe his daughter’s claims would make Studey one of the most prolific serial killers in American history.

According to his daughter Lucy, she and her siblings did their father’s bidding when he told them to “go to the hills” because they were terrified they “wouldn’t come back.”

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials headed to the area where Studyy said the women were buried to begin collecting dirt samples to test for human remains.

Witnesses claimed to have seen at least 15 vehicles approach the area before blocking it, adding that they had taken a piece of heavy equipment with them.

Sources told News week that the plan was to drill through the week McKiddy claims the bodies were buried, and to excavate and test for possible shallow graves on the land.

McKiddy said “finally” when she broke the news Tuesday, saying she’s been pushing for an investigation for 45 years.

She added: “I hope the authorities dig in the right locations and find all the bodies.”

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI were not available for comment.

The FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are both assisting local law enforcement in the investigation

Deputy Sheriff Tim Bothwell said McKiddy had previously told them about her father’s alleged history in 2007, prompting them to excavate part of the property.

The process cost the county more than $300,000, but deputies are now planning a second dig after they searched land behind Studyy’s estate.

Cadaver dogs alerted at least four spots on the property, with the latter receiving multiple “hits” in the area around the pit.

McKiddy has been accused of making “contradictory claims” about her father, while her older sister Susan denies the allegations against their father.

Susan told Newsweek. said, ‘I’m two years older than Lucy. I think I would know if my father killed.

“I would know if my father was a serial killer. He wasn’t, and I want my father’s name restored.

“He was strict, but he was a protective parent who loved his children. Strict fathers don’t just turn into serial killers.’

Deputy Sheriff Tim Bothwell said McKiddy had previously told them about her father’s alleged history in 2007, prompting them to excavate part of the property.

She also believes the cadaver dogs were fooled by the remains of their stillborn sister, who was buried in a shoebox on the property, as well as the body of a golden retriever.

Deputy Bothwell said he doubted McKiddy’s credibility, after she admitted to stealing $16,000 from her father and the officer was unable to locate the well.

But Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said the FBI has backed away from the investigation in recent weeks, adding, “I’m not going to let it die. I just won’t let that happen.

“We have to go with Lucy. It doesn’t matter if they say it’s not true or she’s crazy or whatever they might say, we have to investigate. We have no other choice.’

McKiddy told deputies in 2021 that she had “heard stories that there could be as many as 15 bodies” buried on her father’s land, but she only knew about five personally, the Des Moines Register reported.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that cadaver dogs alerted several spots on the property, as well as some on adjacent land

Her claims differed from those she made to Newsweek, when she told police she saw her father and two others carrying a body from the trunk of a vehicle.

She suspected that her father had sexually assaulted and killed a 15-year-old girl in the 1970s or 1980s while she was in the car with him. The girl disappeared the next morning.

However, she told Newsweek that the victims could be as old as 70 and that her father kept the gold teeth as trophies.

McKiddy claims the women were all dark haired, white, and most were between the ages of 20 and 30, except for a 15-year-old runaway.

Investigators believe he lured a woman, believed to be sex workers from Omaha, Nebraska, onto his five acres of land before killing them.

Police reports also confirm that Studey’s two deceased wives committed suicide, with one dying from strangulation and the other shooting herself.

Studey reportedly had a history of violence and run-ins with the law, including threatening to kill family members.

The property, on Green Hollow Road, is not an official crime scene because officers have not yet discovered a body.

Studey, who had “love” and “hate” tattooed on his knuckles, was said to have a criminal past, but was known to go by several aliases.

He was in prison in Missouri in the 1950s for petty theft, in Omaha in 1989 for drunk driving. Police confirmed that they rarely went to the trailer because they were “on the lookout” for him.

Studey reportedly forced his children to pile dirt and chemical lye on the bodies after dumping them in the well.

Lucy said, “All I want is for these sites to be excavated, people to be sealed off, and these women to have a proper burial. My father was a lifelong criminal and murderer.”