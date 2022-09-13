Even since the introduction of the Taptic Engine in the iPhone 7, Apple has been all-in on excellent haptics. It’s surprising, then, that it took so long for the iPhone’s keyboard to get haptic feedback. With iOS 16, Apple is finally catching up with Android and many third-party iPhone keyboards by providing haptic feedback as you type.

Disabled by default, keyboard haptics use the Taptic Engine to produce a slight “tick” feeling when you touch a key on the keyboard. It’s different from keyboard sounds (which many users turn off right away) and unlike those annoying keyboard sounds, it continues to work even when your iPhone is in silent mode.

While this feature has been available in some third-party iPhone keyboards and many Android phones for years, it feels “new”. That’s the power of default settings: if you’ve been an iPhone user for years, then probably do not use a third-party keyboard and you probably never experienced this feature on android. To hundreds of millions of users, this will feel like a brand new Apple feature, and it’s something you never knew you needed until you got it.

How to enable keyboard haptic feedback in iOS 16

Time to complete: 1 minute

Tools needed: iPhone with iOS 16

Required materials: no

Cost: $0 1. Open the Settings app iOS 16's haptic keyboard is the best feature you haven't found yet 5 IDG It starts, like most things, in Settings. Open it. 2. Open sound and haptics iOS 16's haptic keyboard is the best feature you haven't found yet 6 IDG Scroll down to the Sound and haptics section and tap it. 3. Select Keyboard Feedback iOS 16's haptic keyboard is the best feature you haven't found yet 7 IDG The keyboard feedback section is where you turn sounds and haptics on or off. 4. Enable haptic switch iOS 16's haptic keyboard is the best feature you haven't found yet 8 IDG You will find two switches: Sound and haptic. They operate independently of each other.

While keyboard sounds obey your iPhone’s Silent Mode switch, Haptics doesn’t — they’re always enabled as long as the switch is set in the Settings app. The subtle and clear taps of the Taptic Engine add a great tactile feel to typing on your iPhone, and you’ll find that even if you’ve used keyboard sounds in the past, turning on haptics will give you the feedback you crave without it. sound.