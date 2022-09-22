iOS 16’s best feature may be draining your battery

iOS 16 brings a slew of new features to your iPhone, including a redesigned lock screen, editing in Messages, and a new battery percentage indicator. But a new support document warns that one of the best could come at the cost of battery life.

In a support document titled “Changing how your iPhone’s keyboard sounds or vibrates when you type,” Apple describes how to enable the new iPhone’s keyboard to vibrate when you type. For the first time, Apple is allowing users to enable haptics while typing, and it’s one of our favorite new iOS 16 features. But while we absolutely recommend enabling it, Apple warns that it comes with a price tag.

In fine print below the instructions, Apple says, “Turning on keyboard haptics may affect your iPhone’s battery life.” It’s a surprising disclaimer; while some users have complained about battery life under iOS 16, haptics isn’t the kind of thing you’d expect to be a significant drain on battery life. Apple will have an update next week that could fix some of the bigger problems. However, the haptic keyboard is unlikely to change.

We didn’t notice the feature that affects battery life on our phones — and we’ve had haptics since day one — but if you’re noticing your battery draining faster under iOS 16, that could be the culprit.