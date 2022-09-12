iOS 16: Should you update today or wait?

Now that the launch day for iOS 16 has arrived, you’re probably counting down the minutes before you can head into Settings and get it on your iPhone ASAP. But wait! Perhaps it is not a good idea to take a break. The first major iOS updates often contain significant bugs, and some of the coolest features come in a later release anyway.

We keep an eye on the general audience experience and let you know when it’s a good time to jump in.

Simply put, iOS 16 is packed with great new features for your iPhone. The most obvious is the awesome new customizable lock screen. There’s new stuff in Focus, you can edit and undo iMessages, schedule and retrieve email in Mail, dictation is vastly improved, there’s a haptic keyboard, you can cut the subject directly from any image, and more.

While no release is perfect, Apple has quite a large and extensive beta test for iOS and the news is that the initial iOS 16 release, while not bug-free, is in pretty good shape. Chances are you’ll never experience a major bug at all – at least nothing that outweighs all the cool new features you get.

iOS 16: why you should wait

Despite all beta testing, new iOS releases always comes with a handful of notable bugs. They are usually resolved quickly (within a few weeks), so you don’t have to wait forever to update. We didn’t notice any major bugs with iOS 16 in our testing, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

It’s common these days for some of the announced features of the new iOS to skip the initial launch and make their debut later in the year, in point updates (e.g. iOS 16.1 or 16.2). Live Activities — a kind of live update notification for certain apps — is one of the big features that you won’t even see in the initial iOS 16 release. Support for the Matter smart home standard, the Freeform whiteboard app, iCloud Shared Photo Library and a number of Game Center features will also come in a later update.

Let’s not forget that iPadOS 16.0 won’t even be released at all! The first public release for iPads will be iPadOS 16.1, likely in October. And macOS Ventura should ship around the same time. So if you have an entire Apple ecosystem and you want to use everything in harmony at once, you’ll wait about a month anyway.

Macworld recommends: WAIT

The safest bet is to wait for iOS 16.1 to ship along with iPadOS 16.1 and perhaps macOS Ventura sometime in October. You get more features and a more stable experience. But even if you’d rather update to iOS 16 sooner, skip the very first release is often a good idea. You can give it at least a week or two to see if Apple releases a quick iOS 16.0.1 bug-fix release.

If you’re the type to jump on the latter, minor issues are damned, you’ve probably already updated and are just reading this article for fun, right?