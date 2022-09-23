iOS 16 Mailjack crash bug—here’s how to fix it

Just hours after Apple pushed the iOS 16.0.2 update to address several nagging bugs affecting the new iPhone 14 and early iOS 16 updaters, a strange Mail bug was discovered that would affect users of their email accounts. can block.

Dubbed Mailjack, VPN Tracker has discovered a bug that allows anyone to delete your email account by sending a message from an incorrectly formatted account. VPN Tracker found that an email from an address with two quotes (“”@macworld.com for example) causes Mail on iOS 16 to crash repeatedly.

VPN Tracker has set up a way to test the crash on your iPhone, which requires double opt-in authentication to avoid pranks. The Mailjack error only affects Mail in iOS 16 and is not present on macOS, early versions of iOS, or other email clients.

To fix the crash, VPN Tracker says users can log in to Mail on another device not running iOS 16 and delete the email: “Once you delete the email from your account with another device, another email mail client or on the web, Mail will update your inbox and stop crashing If you move the mail to a subfolder in an IMAP mail account, your inbox will also be restored, but Mail will crash again if you move to that folder navigates.”

We’ve seen weird bugs like this one in the past, but they’re generally related to messages and strings. This one is a little more specific and harder to joke, but it’s a bug that Apple will likely fix soon. VPN Tracker says the bug persists in iOS 16.1, which is still in beta.