iOS 16: How to remove the search button from your iPhone’s home screen

iOS 16 brings a lot of cool new features, from customizable lock screens to the ability to edit sent messages. But not everything will be to your liking. For example, numerous iPhone owners have complained about the new search button on the home screen.

Fortunately, it is very easy to eliminate this potential annoyance.

Open the Settings app (ironically, you could use the search button to find it!) and swipe down until you see an item marked as Home screen. It should be in the third bank of options. Tap this.

On the next screen you will see a switch under the SEARCH heading. It’s labeled “Show on Home Screen.” Tap this so it changes from green to light gray. The feature is now disabled.

There is a switch in Settings that allows you to toggle the search button on and off. Foundry

Go back to the home screen and you’ll see that the search button has been replaced with the old set of dots to show how many home pages you have and which ones you’re on. But if you change your mind, remember that you can go back to Settings > Home screen at any time and reactivate the feature.

It is important to note that you are not gaining screen space. The gap is filled by the page indicator dots. Foundry

