Notifications are a problem. In a relentless attempt to grab as much of your attention as possible, apps will fill you with nausea about every little thing. You can go to Settings > . to go notifications and change a lot of settings to limit this per app, but let’s face it, not many people do that.

Even worse, the endless scrolling of notification bubbles quickly consumes your lock screen and obscures any touching photos or cool artwork you have there. Now that Apple lets you customize your lock screen in iOS 16, it doesn’t have any of that anymore! You can choose from three options for how notifications appear on your lock screen, two of which are designed not to take up much space.

Start swiping and pinching

There are three possible views for notifications on the lock screen: Count, Pileand List. List is the expansive, scrolling list of individual bubbles we’ve always had on iOS. If you’re averse to change, that’s what you want.

Stack is a small, well, stack of notifications. They fade into the distance below, with the most recent notifications at the top.

Count is the ultimate in simplicity. It puts a little bit of text at the bottom of the lock screen to indicate how many notifications you have, and that’s it. If you think you might be spending a little too much time with your phone, or if you just don’t want anything to get stuck on your fancy new custom lock screen, then it might be worth a try.

If you want to switch between views, you can do so directly on the lock screen. When in Counting view, you can swipe up or pinch out on the notification list to switch to stack mode. If you’re in stack mode, you can swipe up to see your notifications in list mode or pinch to change the view to List. In list view, you can pinch in or swipe down to go back to the previous view.

Change how notifications are displayed in Settings

iOS 16: How to keep your Lock Screen clean without missing a notification 2 IDG

You can also change the way notifications are displayed on the lock screen in the Settings app. This is an easier method that requires no guesswork – just choose the view you want from the images. Open Settings, then tap notifications. At the top of the screen you will find options for: Count, Listor Pile view, with icons indicating what they look like. Pick the one you like and your lock screen will show that view the next time you lock your phone.