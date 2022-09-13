Apple has released iOS 16 for all iPhones 8 and above and one of the best new features is the ability to edit or retrieve messages that have already been sent. Not only can this save you embarrassment when you accidentally call a colleague at work an amorous name, but it can also give you a way out if you send the wrong person the wrong message. Here’s how to edit or retrieve sent messages on iPhone.

Undo a message?

To recall a message, it must be an iMessage in a blue bubble. Tap and hold the sent speech bubble until you see the options menu. Select Undo Send and the message will be removed from both the recipient’s feed and yours.

iOS 16: How to edit and unsend text messages on your iPhone 5 Apple

This feature is only available up to 2 minutes after the message is sent, but if you want to recover a message deleted in this way, you can do it up to 30 days from when it was not sent.

How to Edit a Sent Message on iPhone

If you find yourself sending a message with an embarrassing misspelled word, all is not lost. The new iMessage editing feature in iOS 16 can be a lifesaver.

iOS 16: How to edit and unsend text messages on your iPhone 6 Apple

Just long-press on the sent message and wait for the options menu to appear, just like the Undo Send feature above. The one you’re looking for this time is edit. Tap this and you can interact with the text in the message.

iOS 16: How to edit and unsend text messages on your iPhone 7 Apple

Highlight the unwanted word or words, replace them with what you meant to say and the text will be corrected. For full disclosure, there will be a notification under the bubble that says: Delivered – Edited. Both you and the recipient can tap this to see past edits.

iOS 16: How to edit and unsend text messages on your iPhone 8 Apple

One thing to note: you can only edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it, and you can only make five changes to a single message before the option disappears. More than that and all you need to do is send a follow-up message with an apology.

Will it work on iPhones not on iOS 16?

Ideally, the recipient should also be using an iPhone with iOS 16. If this is the case, editing sent messages will work as described. But if you try to edit a message sent to someone with an older version of iOS (or even an Android user participating in an iMessage group chat), a brand new message will be prefixed with “Edited to” followed by the new message, while still having the original, potentially embarrassing message in the recipient’s inbox.