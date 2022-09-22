iOS 16.0.2 is released to fix copy/paste bug and iPhone 14 Pro camera shake

The release of iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 lineup has been largely smooth, but there are always some minor issues to fix. In the case of Apple’s new phones, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models have exhibited a worrying camera shake issue when used with third-party apps such as Instagram, TikTok or Snapchat. Oddly enough, it didn’t hit everyone, but videos of the bug in action have flooded social media.

A bug that affected many more users was endemic to iOS 16 on all devices. The new prompt to paste an app from the clipboard (a nice security measure) appeared with each try to paste, instead of just the first time. Again, the bug didn’t seem to affect everyone, but being asked again and again is definitely not the expected behavior.

Both of these much-discussed bugs were expected to be fixed in a software update next week, but Apple is on top of them because iOS 16.0.2 has just been released with a fix for both issues and a few other minor bugs. The release notes are as follows:

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone, including: • Camera may shake and cause blurry photos when shooting with third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max • The screen may appear completely black while setting up the device • Copying and pasting between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected • VoiceOver may not be available after reboot • Fixes an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 screens after maintenance

If you are using an iPhone 14 or have already upgraded your iPhone to iOS 16, you can grab this update by opening SettingsSelecting Generalthen Software update.