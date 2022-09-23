iOS 16.0.2 brings important fixes to new, old iPhones

The release of iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 lineup has been largely smooth, but there are always some minor issues to fix. Less than a week after the iPhone 14 arrived and two weeks after iOS 16 landed, Apple released a software update to address some of those minor issues.

In the case of Apple’s new phones, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models have exhibited a worrying camera shake issue when used with third-party apps such as Instagram, TikTok or Snapchat. Oddly enough, it didn’t hit everyone, but videos of the bug in action have flooded social media.

A bug that affected many more users was endemic to iOS 16 on all devices. The new prompt to paste an app from the clipboard (a nice security measure) appeared with each try to paste, instead of just the first time. Again, the bug didn’t seem to affect everyone, but being asked again and again is definitely not the expected behavior.

Both of these much-discussed bugs were expected to be fixed in a software update next week, but Apple is on top of them because iOS 16.0.2 has just been released with a fix for both issues and a few other minor bugs. According to Apple’s security update site, there are no published CVE entries for iOS 16.0.2, although the update is said to provide “major security updates for your iPhone.”

According to Apple’s release notes, the update includes the following fixes:

• Camera may shake and cause blurry photos when shooting with third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max • The screen may appear completely black while setting up the device • Copying and pasting between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected • VoiceOver may not be available after reboot • Fixes an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 screens after maintenance

If you are using an iPhone 14 or have already upgraded your iPhone to iOS 16, you can download this update by opening the Settings app and selecting Generalthen Software update. Or if you’re ready to take the plunge to iOS 16 now that the first bug fixes have arrived, you can too