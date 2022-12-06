Ioan Gruffudd begs court to let him sell California home where ex lives for free

Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd alleges poverty in his bitter divorce with Alice Evans and pleads with a court to enforce the sale of his $2 million marital home, before it is foreclosed.

Gruffudd, 49, claims his former actress has been living for free on the Los Angeles pad since they split in January 2021, while he spends $6,570 a month on mortgage payments, insurance and property taxes.

He wants a judge to list the three-bedroom La Jolla property for sale before it goes into foreclosure because neither he nor Evans have the funds to cover late mortgage payments totaling $15,271, a $15,271 electric bill, $4,616 and $11,793 in unpaid taxes.

“Alice and I can’t afford to keep it, but Alice won’t agree to sell it,” Gruffudd protests in a new court filing obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

The Welsh actor also paints a bleak picture of his finances in the December 2 document, claiming he has only had one paid gig as a presenter in the last year and is now so poor that he relies on handouts from his current love, Bianca Wallace. .

Actor Ioan Gruffudd has been in a fierce divorce battle with his former actress Alice Evans since they split in January 2021.

Gruffudd has been spending $6,570 a month on mortgage payments, insurance and property taxes and says he no longer has the funds to pay for his La Jolla home.

Gruffudd filed for divorce after Evans claimed on social media that he was abandoning her and their two daughters Ella, 13, and Elsie, 9.

‘The rent for my apartment is $3,400 per month; I live there with my girlfriend, who has been paying most of our living expenses and all of our rent since September 2022 due to my financial circumstances,” reveals Gruffudd.

The actor claims he’s only had one paid introductory gig in the past year and is now so poor that he’s dependent on handouts from his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.

“I have explained these financial circumstances to Alice and have asked her numerous times since we separated, through a lawyer, to help us financially and to agree to sell the La Jolla residence… but Alice has not acceded to my requests or proposals. in agreement.

‘I think Alice is capable of contributing to La Jolla’s living expenses in the short term. However, based on the information I have, I understand and believe that Alice cannot afford long-term residence expenses.

Gruffudd filed for divorce in March last year, weeks after Evans claimed on social media that her husband of 14 years was abandoning her and their two daughters Ella, 13, and Elsie, 9.

Evans continued to criticize her ex on social media until Gruffudd filed for a restraining order preventing her from sharing his private messages or posting “false public allegations” about him.

In his new introduction, Gruffudd reveals that his career has faltered in the past year, leaving him unable to pay a $745,000 mortgage on the marital home where he hasn’t lived in nearly two years.

In court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Gruffudd is asking a court to allow him to sell his $2 million marital home where Evans has been living rent-free.

“Since January 2021, I have paid all mortgage payments that have been made for the La Jolla residence, and have paid all property taxes and homeowner’s insurance premiums that have been paid,” it says in the statement. presentation.

‘I have paid the utilities for the La Jolla residence, including electric, gas, phone, and cable/internet; I have paid all the health insurance premiums for Alice, the children and myself.

‘I’ve paid the insurance on the community car Alice drives; I’ve paid the cell phone bills for Alice, the kids, and myself; and I have paid all gardening and pool maintenance expenses for the La Jolla residence.

‘Until about April 2022, Alice usually charged everyday expenses like groceries on joint credit and debit cards, and I paid those credit card bills.

‘Until April 2022, I paid for the nanny/housekeeper, Gloria. I also paid Ella’s private school tuition and fees for the 2021/2022 school year.’

At the same time, Gruffudd reveals that his 2022 income has been “drastically lower” than in previous years.

He says he got a job as a presenter last month, but before that he hadn’t worked since 2021, when he filmed The Reunion in France. He still owes 67,760 euros ($71,120) to the French authorities in taxes.

Royalties from past work rarely amount to more than $30.00 a year, the Titanic actor adds, insisting he has no other income.

Gruffudd played Mr. Fantastic in the 2005 film Fantastic Four. He claims that he has been having trouble getting a job recently.

‘I am constantly looking for new projects. I don’t have any contracts for future work at the moment,’ says Gruffudd.

‘I have no remaining sources of funds that I can use to pay for the expenses of the La Jolla residence, or any other living expenses for myself, Alice or the children, for an extended period of time.

‘I currently have about $2,829 in my US bank accounts and about £12,193 in my UK bank account.

‘I don’t have investment accounts or liquid retirement accounts that can be accessed without penalties. I am currently paying $2,348 per month for health insurance for myself, Alice and the children.’

Gruffudd indicates in the presentation that he is also looking for answers about the state of his ex-wife’s financial affairs.

Evans opened a GoFundMe account in June, insisting that she could not afford to buy essential items for her children due to her escalating legal fees.

‘Yesterday all my accounts ran out and I couldn’t buy anything. The same day, my husband’s lawyer sent me a letter telling me that he had to appear in court on August 2 to plead ‘my case’ in the divorce,’ he wrote.

‘I currently have no lawyer and no funds to pay for one. If I don’t show up in court, I’m in contempt, and I have no idea what will happen to me or my children at that point.’

Gruffudd’s filing says Evans generated pre-tax business profits of $43,608 in 2021 and that same year had $133,038 in an estate account in the UK, where he grew up, according to their joint tax returns.

Gruffudd and Evans met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000 and got married in 2007 and had their two children through IVF treatment.

The divorce has been anything but amicable. On Instagram, Evans accused Gruffudd of using money that he should have spent on the welfare of his daughters in his legal case.

He raised an additional $5,444 from GoFundMe, but his November 2022 asset and debt calendar reflects just $27,633 in three bank accounts.

“I will be investigating to determine how the remainder of Alice’s funds (approximately $105,000) have been used over the last year,” Gruffudd concludes.

‘For all these reasons, I’m now at a stage where I just can’t keep the status quo. Therefore, I must ask the Court for permission to sell the La Jolla residence to avoid the risk of foreclosure.

Gruffudd and Evans met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000 and got married in 2007 and had their two children through IVF treatment.

Seven months after their split, Gruffudd went public with his new relationship with Australian actress Wallace, 30, writing in an effusive Instagram post: “Thank you for making me smile again.”

Evans took to social media to accuse her ex of having a “three-year relationship behind my back”, but Gruffudd’s elderly mother, Margaret Griffiths, claimed no one else was involved in the breakup.

In his own adventures, Evans has denied harassing or defaming Gruffudd and is demanding primary custody of the two girls and spousal support.

Los Angeles County court records say she is currently being represented by family law attorney Anne Kiley, who has been contacted for comment.