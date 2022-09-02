Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans fail to reach an agreement amid bitter custody battle

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans have seemingly failed to come to an agreement amid their bitter custody battle.

In July, the 48-year-old Liar actor filed for joint custody of his two daughters Elsie, 8, and Ella, 12, and asked for custody and visitation rights to see them amid his bitter breakup with his estranged wife, 54.

However, according to court documents, the former couple failed to settle their disputes in family court despite the help of a mediator.

It comes weeks after Ioan also filed a restraining order against Alice, banning her from mentioning him on social media for three years following her bitter online rants against him and girlfriend Bianca Wallace.

Publicly available documents show that Ioan and Alice’s meeting was set for Wednesday, August 31, and that mediation had taken place, but “no agreement” had been reached.

It also states that the former couple have a new appointment for Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, as they continue to try to reach a settlement about their children.

The document further confirms that: that both Ioan and Alice have completed the mandatory Our Children First program.

The Los Angeles Superior Court states of the program that: “Parents are required by law to attend a mediation orientation/parent education program and a mediation session before appearing before an order to demonstrate cause or process related to the guardianship and/or visitation of their children.’

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Ioan and Alice for comment.

Fantastic Four star Ioan has initially filed for joint custody of his two daughters, months after his estranged wife Alice filed for custody amid their bitter divorce.

In addition to requesting visitation rights, he alleged on file that Evans had deliberately tried to cut communication between Gruffudd and the children.

He also requested that the girls attend personal therapy and reunion therapy via Zoom with him pending court mediation on custody.

In the filing, Gruffudd reiterated allegations that Evans had verbally abused and “undermined” during their 14-year marriage.[ing him] all their lives in front of the girls.’

Alice often joked about my appearance, made comments about hair loss and told me I had ‘droopy vagina eyes,’ according to court papers filed Friday.

He went on to claim that Evans “inflicted serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering in my relationship with them.”

In a video for the former couple’s divorce in January 2021, which Gruffudd presented as evidence in the filing, Evans is said to have told Ella she was “going to have a new father.”

“In a FaceTime I had with the girls on March 3, Ella said Alice falsely told her I wanted Alice to kill herself and that Ella probably wouldn’t have a mummy anymore,” Gruffudd wrote in the petition.

“Ella said to me, ‘Daddy, this makes me really sad’, and ‘If I don’t agree with her, I guess I’m a bad daughter.’

Evans was married to Gruffudd for 14 years before their split last year and they are involved in a lengthy lawsuit in which he accused her of domestic violence.

Ioan also recently issued a restraining order against Alice in which he hoped the new restrictions would end the public feud between the pair, whose acrimonious split in March 2021 and ensuing name-calling threatened to overshadow their respective careers.

Last month, however, Alice risked violating her restraining order after she re-posted on social media to post about their divorce.

On Instagram, she wrote: ‘I’m training to calm myself down because I’m GASLIT. Terrible GAS LIT.

‘With my children, with the places I usually go. Everything. I can’t leave the house without being photographed and told I’m fat and horrible when ‘B’ is so slim….

She signs off, “…I can’t deal much longer.”

A source said of the recent restrictions: ‘Ioan had no choice but to start his legal battle to get Alice.

She had become increasingly volatile and seemingly intent on destroying his career with her character assassination. He hopes this will end.’

Ioan attended LA court to witness the restraining order being granted, but Alice did not appear.

In new court documents, Ioan claimed that Alice continued to cause him trouble and that he wanted to add additional provisions to the existing restraining order.

He demanded that Alice not post on social media accounts, “including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, that are disparaging or intimidating.” [Ioan] or the other protected person.’

The other person is listed as Ioan’s new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, whom he started dating shortly after their breakup.

In addition, he requested that Alice not post his text messages or other communications to the children of the parties, or the children’s text messages or other communications to Ioan, on any social media account.

He also asked the judge to order Alice not to contact his employer and not to make disparaging statements about him to his employers.

Continuing in court documents, Ioan said since the restraining order was in place, Alice “has used her social media accounts to harass, threaten and disrupt the peace of both me and my friend, Bianca Wallace.”