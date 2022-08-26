‘Invisibility cloak’ made of a smoke-like obscurant would conceals US troops from enemies

<!–

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is working on an “invisibility cloak” made of a smoke-like obscurant that hides US troops from enemies, which would replace the controversial white phosphorus that has burned the flesh of human bodies.

The new war instrument is still in its early stages, but the ‘smoke’ could be liquid aerosol or engineered material, but DARPA states the obscuring devices will be ‘deployed in specific ways to allow for one-way vision through the plume’ .

The U.S. military uses white phosphorus to create a smokescreen, but causes severe skin contact burns that can last up to eight hours — making it dangerous for U.S. troops and civilians caught in the crossfire.

DARPA’s new obscurant would be safe to not only come into contact with, but inhale as well. Today’s obscurants require troops to use it to wear gas masks on the field.

Called Coded Visibility (CV), the program began in July 2022 and will run for the next 54 months.

DARPA has selected several US universities to research, develop and test obscurants that meet the criteria.

This includes developing novel obscurants composed of multiple particles with tailored properties, tunable particles and demonstrating both passive asymmetric and asymmetric vision capabilities in laboratory, pilot and field tests.

In both areas of engineering, teams will also develop new obscure modeling and simulation tools to design plumes and assess performance against sensors.

DARPA wants the smoke (stock photo) to be tunable so troops can shift its movements

Rohith Chandrasekar, program manager at DARPA's Defense Sciences Office, said: "The teams we've selected aim to develop new types of harmless obscure particles that can be modified to provide asymmetry – that is, the US and Allied forces can see the enemy through the plume in one direction, while the opponent is unable to look through the plume in the opposite direction.

‘A passive asymmetry approach probably requires multiple obscuring materials to be deployed in specific ways to allow for one-way vision through the plume.

“We are also exploring a more fundamental challenge to demonstrate active asymmetry, which requires only a single obscurant material, but one that can be tuned in real time to potentially allow dynamic control over its properties after deployed and in collaboration with sensors.’

The aim of this project is to eliminate the use of white phosphorus that burns ‘to the bone’, which was recently used in Syria in 2019 – which were horrifying images of the chaos of severely burned children.

The footage was taken when Turkey bombed the Kurds and although the country is banned from using chemical weapons, Hamish de-Bretton Gordon, a British chemical weapons expert, said the burns appeared consistent with white phosphorus.

The clip shows a young boy being taken to a hospital in Tal Tamr, near the border town of Ras al-Ayn, whose skin appeared to have melted from his body.

When he is taken to the hospital, he can be heard yelling ‘Daddy stop the burning…I beg you’ before the medics can give him a dose of morphine. He is thought to have spent 12 hours in agony before being treated.