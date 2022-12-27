Investors will buy ‘bargain’ UK companies after a dearth of deals in 2022

The number of large acquisitions and mergers involving UK-listed companies has nearly halved this year as investors have been deterred by market volatility, political instability and recession fears.

But the tide will turn in 2023, with buyers looking to quality British companies operating at “bargain prices”, experts said.

This year there were 49 offers for London-listed companies, including 13 abandoned after a potential offer was put on the table, according to an analysis by investment platform AJ Bell. In 2021 there were a total of 82 offers, of which 16 were abandoned.

The bleak growth outlook for the UK is likely to have deterred potential buyers from investing in British companies this year, investment experts said.

Others suggested that political instability may have played a role, with Britain seeing three prime ministers and four chancellors in the space of four months.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Some may point a finger at the political situation in the UK, and buyers may have been waiting for more clarity on issues such as corporation tax, income tax, windfall profits and other policies before deciding whether or not to take the plunge.

Earlier this month, City broker Peel Hunt said its half-year earnings had plunged to just £100,000 after reporting a “multi-decade low for equity capital markets activity”, indicating a shortage of deals and floats on the London Stock Exchange.