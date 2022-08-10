Investors watch for cracks in US consumer loan market

Investors are watching closely for hairline cracks in the US consumer loan market as lower-income borrowers feel the pressure of high prices and rising interest rates.

US household debt has skyrocketed this year as Americans borrow more to pay for increasingly expensive homes and cars.

It’s not just expensive items: Rising rents and higher prices at gas stations and supermarkets have pushed consumers to rely more on credit cards. Research The Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that as of the second quarter of this year, U.S. households had record debt of $16 trillion, an increase of about $2 trillion since pre-pandemic.

For now, delinquencies – debts past their maturity – remain at an all-time low at about 2.7 percent and major lenders, including banks, have not yet registered a significant increase in consumer loan losses. Unemployment has remained stable at its pre-pandemic low and Americans have still benefited from the early pandemic stimulus.

But while the total number of delinquents did not rise in the second quarter and is still 2 percentage points lower than before the pandemic, the composition has changed. A growing stock is now in the early stages of delinquency, according to data from the New York Fed, which could indicate developing problems. These are especially noticeable in credit card and car loans, where delinquencies are increasing in lower-income areas and among subprime borrowers.

Analysts and economists are warning that these problems could escalate as the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates quickly to rein in price growth, which remains at a 40-year high.

The tightening by the central bank has not yet hit the US job market, with the unemployment rate at its lowest half-century, but economists expect that eventually will be the case as companies cut their workforces. Tighter monetary policy is also expected to make access to new credit more difficult, as borrowers face higher debt payments on credit cards and other variable-rate loans.

Figures from Dv01, a market data platform that tracks consumer loans offered by financial tech firms such as SoFi, LendingClub, Prosper and Marlette, showed that new credit losses not cleared within 30 days crossed pre-Covid levels for the first time in May. .

Impairment occurs when negative information about the borrower – late payments, defaults, arrears – is added to their record.

The trend was driven by borrowers with low credit scores, but Dv01 data also pointed to rising write-downs among households earning up to $120,000 per year.

The pool of outstanding loans tracked by Dv01 is approximately $30 billion. That’s a much small number compared to credit cards or mortgages, but still notable in that these fintech loans are likely to “write off” faster — a delinquent loan that the lender says is unlikely to be paid off — than more traditional consumer loans. , said Jason Callan, head of structural products at Columbia Threadneedle, which may reveal issues in the industry earlier.

“Most of the high-level data still looks incredibly low. But these problems start somewhere. And if you tighten lending standards, you cut off access to credit, you charge more for that credit, leading to worse and worse outcomes.” Callan says.

The default rate is also starting to rise in auto loans, driven by subprime borrowers — with a June rate of 2.7 percent, 0.8 percentage points more than a year ago, data collected by Moody’s Show. While that trend is still well below historical averages, those rates are expected to continue to rise as the latest Covid stimulus cuts are phased out, the Moody’s report said.

The rise in delinquencies so far has been too low and limited to signal a growing risk of a recession. But each of these data suggests that despite an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent and a still strong consumer, economic tensions are mounting for lower-income households. Those tensions started when inflation eroded pandemic savings and will worsen as the Fed tightens monetary policy in a deliberate attempt to cool the US economy.

The Fed will raise interest rates by between 0.5 and 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting in September. Evidence of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy — a second consecutive quarter of gross domestic product contraction reported in July — had initially led investors to bet the Fed would slow the pace of rate hikes in September after two 0.75 hikes percentage point in June and July. However, a strong jobs report released last Friday showing continued wage increases across all sectors has changed the outlook for now.

“I think we’re very likely to see an ongoing period of very slow growth,” said Eric Winograd, an economist at AllianceBernstein.

“In that kind of environment, I would expect an increase in consumer delinquency. I suspect that the labor market will weaken. And as the job market weakens, people will struggle to stay on top of (their debt payments).”