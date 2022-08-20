Investors warn of ‘disconnect’ as markets price in early Fed rate cut

Some investors are warning of a mismatch between market expectations and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to stamping out inflation as traders hold onto their bets on rate cuts next year.

Futures traders expect the central bank’s key interest rate to be cut to 3.3 percent by the end of next year, after peaking at 3.7 percent in March 2023. That means the Fed will cut interest rates in the second half of this year will have to decrease. next year.

However, some investors argue that the market misunderstands the Fed, which has repeatedly said it will tackle inflation even as tighter monetary policy leads to higher unemployment and slower economic growth.

“It’s blatant mispricing to me,” said Rebecca Patterson, chief of investment strategy at Bridgewater Associates. “Market participants have been conditioned by past cycles to expect the Fed to turn” towards a more moderate stance, she added.

The most recent summary of the Fed’s economic forecast, known as the “dot plot,” showed that most officials expect the Federal Funds rate to reach 3.8 percent by the end of 2023, before dropping to 3 in 2024. .4 percent. That June forecast means there will be no rate cut next year. A new dot plot will be published next month.

Doubts about the Fed’s commitment to curb inflation have trickled in for months, as investors questioned their belief that the central bank will continue in the face of a slowdown.

But the Fed and its officials have emphasized their determination to tackle the highest inflation rate in nearly four decades. Mary Daly of the San Francisco branch said this week she was skeptical about whether the central bank would cut interest rates next year.

“The worst thing you can have as a business or a consumer is for rates to rise and then fall quickly,” she said in an interview with CNN. “It just causes a lot of caution and uncertainty.”

She said it would be wrong to think of a “big, hump-shaped head path, where we’re going to rise very quickly this year and cut aggressively next year.”

Also this week, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said he supported a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike at the next central bank policy meeting in September.

Despite such protests, equity investors are skeptical that the Fed will continue with significant rate hikes.

As the Fed embarked on an aggressive tightening cycle in March, US stocks entered bear market territory as investors bet that higher borrowing costs would hurt businesses and consumers.

But the blue-chip S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have made up nearly half of their losses this year since June.

Recommended

“There is a gap between the market and the Fed, and there is the idea that the Fed will have to give in to its tightening program to allow for weaker employment and slowing growth,” said Gregory Whiteley, portfolio manager at DoubleLine. “That idea is really deeply entrenched in markets.”

The stock recovery has eased financial conditions, making it easier for companies to borrow and hampering the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy.

A Goldman Sachs index shows that the financial situation in the US has eased significantly since the peak in mid-June following the Fed’s first rate hike of 0.75 percentage point.