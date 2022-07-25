Investors still need to tread warily in emerging markets

The writer is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and advisor to Allianz and Gramercy

After dazzling price declines in the first half of the year and a slight rebound in recent weeks, more analysts are recommending higher overall exposure to emerging market assets.

After all, the valuation measures for these markets are at historically cheap levels when you look at indices, both standalone and relative to developed markets. The bulls argue that, with most of the disruptive forces now in the rearview mirror, a period of lower volatility and higher returns is immediately ahead.

Cheap historical pricing is, in my view, a necessary but not sufficient condition for profitable investments in emerging markets, especially for those who have little appetite for volatility.

Investors should consider both the dispersion of returns within the asset class and the economic and financial impacts that have not yet fully played out, such as the surge in global inflation forcing major central banks to tighten policies aggressively in a fast-paced environment. slowing global economy. And some securities are subject to significant restructuring risk (that is, falls in prices that cannot be recouped over time).

A strong overall case for exposure to emerging markets requires the major macro threats, or what economists call common global factors, to lift or better reflect valuations.

Keep in mind that this is a challenging work environment for emerging economies, especially for commodity importers. Increased food and energy insecurity is exacerbated by declining global demand, dollar appreciation, tighter financial conditions in capital markets and a more difficult landscape for official bilateral aid.

Some have argued that this was already reflected in the high volatility and negative returns of the first half of this year. But this assumes that from here on, four factors will prove to be no problem.

In concrete terms: that systemically important central banks, led by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, will be able to fight inflation without plunging their economies into recession; that inflation itself will not prove to be sticky; that more “tourist investors” who have ventured far beyond their normal habitat (and benchmarks) will not flee; and that the internal social and political fabric of countries will be able to absorb a significant blow from the prices of food and necessities.

These are not the only assumptions made by those who advocate greater, overall exposure to emerging markets. They also assume that, for the most financially vulnerable economies, official creditors, including the IMF and the World Bank, will be happy to repeat the disappointments over the 2020 burden-sharing.

To ease the burden of Covid-related emergencies, they provided significant aid to emerging countries on the assumption that private creditors would follow suit. However, the implementation of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative and the formulation of the common framework for debt treatment by the G20 have not been matched by similar efforts from private sources. If official creditors pulled out, the lack of aid and debt relief would increase the potential for painful cuts in social sectors, exacerbate the headwinds for climate change relief, fuel greater inequality and hurt actual and potential growth.

This is not to say that there are no attractive opportunities for emerging markets. But instead of investing generally by tracking indices or placing money in ETFs, investors should focus on selective collateralized opportunities – either assets pledged to creditors or implied in form such as very large money cushions or, in the case of governments , large international reserves.

Investors should look for good names that have been hit by the typical technical contagion of emerging markets, ailing assets with high recovery values ​​and that have been infected by failing domestic financial markets.

The realities of economic management also underscore how investors should be aware of the sequence of likely events in emerging markets. Faced with high import prices, declining demand for exports and low international reserves, countries tend to opt for currency depreciation to facilitate financial adjustments and economic restructuring. For some of them, these domestically denominated securities will retain an inherent disadvantage over securities issued in hard currency.

The time will come for broad exposure to emerging markets. For the time being, a more selective approach is in order, also via private markets. However, investors should be prepared for more bumps in the journey to higher returns.