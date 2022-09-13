Investors may face painful adjustment to era of ‘spend but don’t tax’

The writer is a financial journalist and author of ‘Surviving the Daily Grind: Bartleby’s Guide to Work’

It is now clearer than ever that we have entered a new era of financial and economic policy. In this new era, governments are much less willing to take on the unpopularity of raising taxes or cutting spending to keep their budgets in check.

There could be no better symbol of this change than the sight of a British Prime Minister, campaigning for a smaller state, announcing a massive intervention in the energy market to curb prices, at a cost of up to £150 billion.

Similarly, Western governments have adopted a ‘shock and awe’ approach to fiscal policy in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Budget deficits exceeded 10 percent of gross domestic product in several countries, including the US and UK.

Governments felt free to borrow so much because in most cases the markets did not put a clear limit on their deficits; interest rates and bond yields remained very low.

The response to the 2008 financial crisis was quite different. Admittedly, there was a brief period of Keynesian fiscal stimulus in the immediate aftermath of the crisis. But austerity programs followed as deficits grew so large that politicians became nervous, especially as bond markets’ willingness to fund Greece’s deficit evaporated in 2010.

Central banks contributed most in supporting the economy in the 2010s, as they have done for much of the period since 1980. This was the dominant trend in what has often been called the “neoliberal” era.

In theory, neoliberalism was about open markets and a smaller state. In practice, states don’t shrink that much. In 1980, the average OECD country spent 14.5 percent of its GDP on social spending. By 2019, this average had risen to 20 percent, with the US and UK following the global trend. The most striking thing about the past 40 years has been the dominance of monetary policy and low inflation and interest rates. This era has generally been very good for risky assets and those who trade them.

When the 2008 crisis hit, central banks felt compelled to break an old taboo and use newly created money to buy government bonds – so-called quantitative easing. The experience of monetary financing of government spending in Germany in the 1920s was so disastrous that it had hitherto become an abomination. When the rules of the euro were introduced in the 1990s, the German authorities did their utmost to exclude monetary financing.

QE did not include direct central bank financing of governments; the bonds were bought on the secondary market. But the distinction was quite technical, especially when central banks began paying back the interest on their accumulated bond stacks to their respective treasuries.

Hyperinflation did not materialize, as some feared, and QE appeared to be the only means of saving developed economies from a deflationary slump. But the habit was hard to break. Only now, after more than a decade, are central banks starting to run down their accumulated bond portfolios. And politicians have become accustomed to cheap financing and have come to believe that deficits don’t matter. This view seems all the more relevant since 2016, when the election of Donald Trump as US president seemed to show that voters were tired of “orthodox” economic policies.

Conservative politicians can utter the mantra that lowering tax rates will lead to higher revenues. But look what happened after Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which targeted business and the wealthy. In 2016, the US budget deficit under Barack Obama was $587 billion or 3.2 percent of GDP. In 2019, before the pandemic, the deficit had grown to $984 billion or 4.6 percent of GDP. The Republican Party stopped talking about balancing the budget.

Right-wing politicians criticize their left-wing rivals for their “tax and spending” policies, but their alternative seems to be “spend but don’t tax”. There is no need for renewed austerity and any political leaders who change in that direction could soon be removed from office.

But when politicians rely on central banks to continue to support them, they may be disappointed. Inflation is now well above target and central banks are tightening policy quickly. It is also unlikely that central banks will return to QE.

So instead of tight fiscal and loose monetary policies, the financial markets may be entering an era of the reverse. This can lead to higher interest rates and lower valuations for risky assets. The adjustment can be very painful.