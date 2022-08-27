Investors expect higher rates to persist after hawkish Jay Powell ends hope of Fed pivot

Investors are gearing up for a longer-than-expected period of high interest rates after the US central bank chairman delivered his most aggressive speech yet, vowing to ensure that high prices do not become entrenched.

Jay Powell Friday put an end to any hopes that the Federal Reserve would step back from its dramatic monetary policy tightening any time soon as he reaffirmed his “unconditional” commitment to tackling high inflation.

“The theory of a dovish pivot has been crushed,” said Brian Kennedy, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “Powell is a creature of history and to me this is further confirmation that the Fed does not believe inflation will fall to 2 percent.”

The eight-minute speech sparked a dramatic stock sell-off, with the benchmark S&P 500 falling more than 3 percent — the biggest drop since the June rout, when $14 trillion in value was wiped from the U.S. stock market. Hopes that the Fed could ease its stance as the economy slows has been shattered. All but six companies fell within the stock benchmark, with the shares of economically sensitive homebuilders falling nearly 5 percent and chipmakers more than 6 percent.

Futures market traders have also shifted their bets. While they still expect the Fed to raise interest rates between 3.75 and 4 percent in the first half of next year, they began to roll back their bet that the central bank would begin cutting rates later that year and into 2024. the interest, as they had done before. effort.

“It couldn’t be more obvious that they will keep raising interest rates and lowering the balance sheet until they are clearly above inflation,” said Bob Michele, head of JPMorgan Asset Management’s global fixed income, currency and commodities unit. “This fantasy that they will start cutting rates a few months after the last rate hike is nonsense.”

Michele added that the futures and treasury markets did not react more vigorously to Powell’s speech, underscoring the credibility problem the Fed chairman still faced. Powell and his colleagues have been criticized for claiming last year that inflation would be transient and eventually fall back toward the Fed’s 2 percent target.

The more moderate move in Treasuries could also reflect the brutal sell-off they’ve already seen this year, money managers said, with two-year bond yields trading just below their 14-year high in June.

The market tricks followed Powell’s long-awaited speech at the first in-person Jackson Hole symposium of global central bankers since the start of the pandemic, in which he stressed that the Fed must “keep going until the job is done” on inflation. He also acknowledged that tackling inflation is likely to have economic costs, including a “sustained period of below-trend growth”.

“While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring inflation down, they will also hurt households and businesses,” he said. “These are the unfortunate costs of curbing inflation. But if price stability is not restored, it would mean much more pain.”

Citing the tumult of the 1970s—when the Fed made mistakes by easing policy prematurely to support growth, but before inflation had subdued enough—Powell vowed to avoid that outcome. He also reiterated that rates should remain at levels that inhibit growth “for a while” and emphasized the high bar in terms of economic data to justify a shift to a less aggressive stance.

Julian Richers, an economist at Morgan Stanley, said Powell’s speech helped dispel the image that the Fed could be forced to ease policy if the economy slows. Powell’s comments after the Fed’s July meeting helped propel a rally of relief.

“This whole debate about a Fed pivot in July never really made sense,” he said. “If you hung your hat on the Fed being uber-dovish, that’s a course correction.”

Fed officials have yet to decide whether a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike is necessary at the next policy meeting in September or whether they can begin to transition from the “frontloading” phase of the tightening cycle and scale back to a half-rise in the points race. In just four months, the federal fund rate has risen from near zero to a target range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent.

Economists believe that further rate hikes will be needed in 2023 to quell inflation, a risk they believe will last significantly longer than expected.

Most predict a recession sometime in the next 12 months, with the unemployment rate rising well above the historically low of 3.5 percent.

“The great unknown is how much the economy will actually slow down in the near term and when the Fed will recognize it,” said Kennedy of Loomis Sayles.