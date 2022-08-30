Investors bet against UK government bonds on rising inflation fears

Major investors are betting on another hike in UK borrowing costs amid growing concerns that the energy crisis will fuel inflation and trigger further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England.

The bleak outlook for the £2 trillion gold market comes as rising energy prices exacerbate the cost of living in Britain and heighten fears of a recession. Goldman Sachs said on Monday that inflation in the UK could exceed 20 percent by early 2023 if gas costs remain very high.

Betting on UK sovereign debt has already pushed up short-term borrowing costs in the gold market. The two-year government bond yield, which reflects market expectations for BoE policy, reached 3 percent on Tuesday for the first time in 14 years. According to data from Bloomberg, it is up 1.2 percentage points this month, the largest increase since at least 1992. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

“The UK is in a particularly vulnerable position,” said a hedge fund manager who shorted gilts. The country is “asking foreigners to basically fund” plans for unfunded tax cuts and spending increases “at super-low interest rates,” the person added.

Odey Asset Management, BlueBay Asset Management and Transtrend are among the hedge funds betting that government bond yields will continue to rise as investors eschew UK government debt.

Foreign investors dumped £16.6 billion in government bonds in July, the largest sell-off in the market in four years, according to data from the BoE released Tuesday.

“This is just the beginning,” said Crispin Odey, the founder of the group of the same name. “You have to remember that the [market] consensus is we will be below 3 percent inflation in the last quarter of next year,” he said, adding that such a forecast was “nonsense.”

Other global bond markets, including US Treasuries and German Bunds, have also sold sharply in recent weeks as central banks battle inflation.

With inflation now at its 40-year high, the next UK prime minister – to be announced next week – will inherit an economy under intense pressure, with economists now expecting the UK to slide into recession as the crisis in the UK continues. cost of living increases.

Goldman predicted this week that the UK would not be able to escape the recession even if Liz Truss, frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson, reverses increases in national insurance premiums and spends another £30bn on supporting households. The bank now expects British economic output to contract by 1 percent in the last three months of this year and the second quarter of 2022.

Goldman economist Ibrahim Quadri predicted inflation will peak at 14.8 percent early next year, down from 10.1 percent in July 2022. But he warned that if gas prices remain at last week’s levels, inflation could rise to 22.4 percent. could achieve.

UK gas futures peaked at nearly £6.50 a therm last week but have since fallen to around £4.70. They started the year with around £1.70.

Markets are now betting that the BoE will raise interest rates to 4.2 percent next May, up from 1.75% now and 0.1 percent in November 2021. Central bank rate hikes typically lead debt investors to sell bonds that mature in the next few years.

Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay that shorts government bonds, said inflation could peak at 15 percent. But he likened the BoE to “a rabbit in the headlights” wary of aggressive rate hikes for fear of “tightening the UK economy”.

The central bank warned this month that inflation would hit 13 percent by the end of the year as it predicted the economy would face a 15-month recession.

Funds have been encouraged in their efforts as the central bank, after more than a decade of buying government bonds as part of its quantitative easing program, has moved to selling government debt – further downside risk to prices.

According to research by Bank of America, the central bank bought 57 percent of the net £1.5 trillion worth of gilts sold between March 2009 and June 2022. Kamal Sharma, an analyst at BofA, noted this month that a combination of a large current account deficit and a reliance on foreign investors buying government bonds was “significantly negative” for the market.

Computer-controlled hedge funds that capitalize on trends in global futures markets have also seized on the turbulence in the gold market.

Rotterdam-based Transtrend, which manages $6.1 billion in assets, is shorting government bonds and other fixed-income instruments in the UK. Many of these bets are that UK bonds will outperform debt sold by other governments.

While hedge funds are pessimistic about the general outlook for the gold market, some say that longer-dated bonds are particularly vulnerable because their yield levels assume a fairly rapid return to lower inflation.

Dowding at BlueBay, which manages $106 billion in assets, said he was “stunned” by the low yields on 10-year bonds, as they imply inflation will be a relatively short-lived phenomenon. As a result, BlueBay is betting that long-term returns will rise relative to shorter-term ones.

“The yield curve needs to get quite steeper,” he said. Yields on the 10-year gilding “don’t compensate me much”.

That view was shared by Odey, who has bet against very long-standing gilts such as the 30-year-old, where he says the market consensus is “most entrenched”.

This month alone, the yield on 30-year bonds rose from 2.4 percent to almost 3 percent.